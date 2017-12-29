ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Single product shot
  • Single product shot

Discontinued

BT100B wireless portable speaker

BT100B/00

5

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

See all benefits
Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

Anti-clipping function for loud, distortion free music

Anti-clipping function for loud, distortion free music

Anti-Clipping lets you play music louder and keeps it high quality, even when the battery is low. It accepts a range of input signals, from 300mV to 1000mV and keeps your speakers safe from damage by distortion. This built-in function monitors the musical signal as it goes through the amplifier and keeps peaks within the amplifier's range, preventing the audio distortion caused by clipping without affecting loudness. A portable speaker's ability to reproduce musical peaks decreases along with battery power, yet anti-clipping reduces peaks caused by low battery, keeping music distortion free.

Built-in microphone for hands-free phone calls

With its built-in microphone, this speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

29/12/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great little speaker

I intended to purchase a large Bluetooth speaker but wanted to try a small one first. I have always gone for Philips and spotted this one so bought it. Setting up was simple and the sound quality for the size was excellent, the bass and treble are just right for me. I have had the speaker for almost 2 years and decided I don't need a larger one after all. I would say check out this model , there is a button by the power input that if pushed incorrectly won't let you connect , as I found out after a few attempts so make sure you check this if speaker is not recognised. I am pleased with the speakers range and clarity.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT100B wireless portable speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT100B wireless portable speaker

05/09/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Impressive

For the size it's incredibly impressive. Was surprised to get such well rounded sound from such a small device. As you would expect highs can be tinny in places and lows a little muddy and distorted but this should be expected from a speaker of this size. In terms of style and build quality both favour well. It's a little bit plastic-y for my liking but overall a very good little speaker.

This review was made for BT100W wireless portable speaker

This review was made for BT100W wireless portable speaker

19/07/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fantastic little speaker!

I've been using this with my iPod Touch 5 for about a month now, I was very skeptical at first, but I have to say it really packs a punch! Clear sound, decent bass, very easy to use! What more could you ask for?

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT100B wireless portable speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT100B wireless portable speaker

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.