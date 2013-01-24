Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

BikiniGenie

Bikini trimmer

BRT382/60
Overall rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Safe and easy way to a beautiful bikini line Safe and easy way to a beautiful bikini line Safe and easy way to a beautiful bikini line
    -{discount-value}

    BikiniGenie Bikini trimmer

    BRT382/60
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Safe and easy way to a beautiful bikini line

    Fed up with skin irritations, nicks and cuts? Keep your bikini line in perfect shape and enjoy flawless results with the Philips BikiniGenie trimmer. It's the safe and easy way to trim, shape and style the hair down there. See all benefits

    BikiniGenie Bikini trimmer

    Safe and easy way to a beautiful bikini line

    Fed up with skin irritations, nicks and cuts? Keep your bikini line in perfect shape and enjoy flawless results with the Philips BikiniGenie trimmer. It's the safe and easy way to trim, shape and style the hair down there. See all benefits

    Safe and easy way to a beautiful bikini line

    Fed up with skin irritations, nicks and cuts? Keep your bikini line in perfect shape and enjoy flawless results with the Philips BikiniGenie trimmer. It's the safe and easy way to trim, shape and style the hair down there. See all benefits

    BikiniGenie Bikini trimmer

    Safe and easy way to a beautiful bikini line

    Fed up with skin irritations, nicks and cuts? Keep your bikini line in perfect shape and enjoy flawless results with the Philips BikiniGenie trimmer. It's the safe and easy way to trim, shape and style the hair down there. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all trimmers

      Safe and easy way to a beautiful bikini line

      Trim, shave & style

      • Trim, shave & style
      • Bikini trimming head
      • Click-on comb and shaving head
      Click-on comb included to trim hairs to 3 mm length.

      Click-on comb included to trim hairs to 3 mm length.

      Play with lengths! Click-on the trimming comb to the trimming head and precisely trim your hair to 3 mm length.

      Bikini trimming head precisely trims down hairs to 0.5 mm.

      Bikini trimming head precisely trims down hairs to 0.5 mm.

      For an even groomed look, the bikini trimming head trims down the hair to 0.5 mm.

      Mini shaving head included for a clean look after trimming.

      Mini shaving head included for a clean look after trimming.

      Beautifully bare in some bikini areas? After using the trimming head, use the mini shaving head for a beautifully bare shave.

      Round teeth effectively cut hairs while protecting the skin.

      Rounded hair removal cutting teeth work their magic so you can safely and effectively trim your bikini line. No nicks or cuts.

      Battery powered for optimal portability.

      No need for charging cords! BikiniGenie is battery powered. AA batteries included.

      Pouch included to store everything in one place.

      Attractive pouch so you can store everything in one place.

      Cleaning brush included to keep the trimmer hygienic

      Quickly clean the trimmer and keep it hygienic with the cleaning brush included.

      Ergonomic design for easy navigation around the bikini area.

      The clever ergonomic handle makes it possible to trim, shave and style your bikini line with ease.

      Technical Specifications

      • Features

        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Click-on trimming comb
        trims to 3, 5 mm
        Ergonomic design
        Yes
        Bikini trimming head
        Yes
        Storage pouch
        Yes
        Wet & Dry use
        Yes

      • Guarantee

        2 years
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item