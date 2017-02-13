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  • Enjoy 6 months of hair-free smooth skin* Enjoy 6 months of hair-free smooth skin* Enjoy 6 months of hair-free smooth skin*

    Lumea Prestige IPL hair removal device

    BRI950/60

    Enjoy 6 months of hair-free smooth skin*

    Philips Lumea Prestige with SenseIQ technology is our most effective IPL. Designed for convenient treatment at home, Lumea's intelligent attachments perfectly fit every curve of your body and adapt programs tailored for each body area.

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    Lumea Prestige IPL hair removal device

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    See all IPL

    Enjoy 6 months of hair-free smooth skin*

    2 intelligent attachments – for optimal results

    • With SenseIQ technology
    • Body and face
    • With SmartSkin sensor
    • Both cordless and corded use
    Expert IPL technology at-home, developed with dermatologists

    Expert IPL technology at-home, developed with dermatologists

    IPL stands for Intense Pulsed Light. Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root, putting the follicle into a resting phase. As a consequence, the amount of hair your body grows gradually decreases. Repeating the treatment leaves your skin beautifully hair free and touchably smooth. Treatment to prevent hair regrowth is safe and gentle, even on sensitive areas. Philips Lumea is clinically tested and developed with dermatologists for easy and effective treatment, from the comfort of your own home.

    Proven gentle and effective treatment

    Proven gentle and effective treatment

    Objective studies show up to 92% hair reduction after three treatments**. Carry out the first four treatments every two weeks, and the next eight treatments every four weeks. After 12 treatments you can enjoy six months of hair-free smooth skin*.

    Suitable for a wide range of hair and skin types

    Suitable for a wide range of hair and skin types

    Philips Lumea Prestige is effective on a wide range of hair and skin types. It works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from very white to dark brown. IPL needs contrast between the pigment in the hair color and the pigment in the skin tone, therefore (as with other IPL-based treatments) Lumea cannot be used to treat white, grey, light blonde or red hair. And is not suitable for very dark skin.

    SenseIQ technology for personalized hair removal 

    SenseIQ technology for personalized hair removal 

    Senses. Lumea’s SmartSkin sensor detects your skin tone and indicates the most comfortable light setting for you. Adapts. Intelligent attachments adapt programs tailored for each body area. Cares. Co-developed with dermatologists and inspired by you for gentle, long-lasting hair removal, even on sensitive areas***.

    No replacement parts, no hidden costs

    No replacement parts, no hidden costs

    Philips Lumea is a complete solution that comes ready to work, straight out of the box. No replacement parts, no refills or gels, not even a replacement lamp are needed.

    Intelligent attachments adapt programs for each body area

    Your body is unique. And its skin, curves and contours should be treated uniquely too. Lumea’s total-body attachments are shaped to perfectly fit every curve, and will adapt programs tailored to each body area. Treatment windows are designed to maximize contact with your skin to ensure light doesn't escape, enabling effective and gentle treatments even on delicate or sensitive areas.

    Body attachment with curved-in design

    The intelligent body attachment has our largest treatment window at 4.1 cm2 so it's perfect for a fast treatment on larger body areas like legs, arms and stomach. The curved-in design closely follows your body's contours for maximum skin contact. Click on the attachment it adapts a tailored program specifically for your body area. 83% of women satisifed with hair reduction on legs****.

    Precision face attachment with extra filter

    The face attachment has been thoughtfully designed to have a small, flat 2 cm2 window so you can effectively and gently treat hair on your face. Ideal for your upper lip, chin or jawline, the attachment also has an extra filter integrated within. When added to the device, the intelligent attachment automatically adapts the light treatment for your face. 84% of women satisfied with hair reduction on face****.

    With SmartSkin sensor

    Philips Lumea Prestige with SenseIQ technology has five easy-to-choose light settings. The SmartSkin sensor detects your skin tone then indicates the most comfortable light setting for whichever area you're treating.

    Use cordless or corded

    Lumea Prestige is the only cordless IPL, so harder-to-reach body areas can easily be treated without a cord getting in the way of your reach or angle. Plus, being cordless means you can conveniently treat your body hair from anywhere in your home.

    The Lumea IPL app. With you every step of the way

    The free Lumea IPL app makes it even easier to get up to six months of long-lasting smooth skin*, all from the comfort of your home. Every step of the way, the intuitive app can help with tips and tricks on your technique while its personalized treatment programs and adaptive scheduling manage your ideal treatment moments. So in the fastest way possible you’ll always be ready.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specs. attachments

      Body treatment attachment
      • Window size: 4.1 cm2
      • Shape: Convex curved
      Face treatment attachment
      • Window size:2 cm2,extra filter
      • Shape: Flat

    • Application areas

      Body areas
      • Arms
      • Legs
      • Stomach
      Sensitive areas
      • Armpits
      • Bikini
      Face areas
      • Chin
      • Upper lip
      • Jawline

    • Safety and adjustable settings

      Integrated UV filter
      Protects skin from UV light
      5 light energy settings
      Adjustable to your skin type
      Integrated safety system
      Prevent unintentional flashing
      Skin Tone sensor
      Detects your skin tone
      SmartSkin sensor
      The right setting on demand

    • Application mode

      Slide and Flash
      For quick application
      Stamp and Flash
      For treatment on small areas
      Corded / cordless use
      Both cordless and corded use

    • Power

      Voltage
      100-240 V

    • Technical specifications

      High performance lamp
      Delivers <gt/>250.000 flashes*****

    • Service

      Warranty
      2 years global warranty

    • Items included

      Instructions for use
      User manual
      Storage
      Luxurious pouch
      Adapter
      19.5V / 4000mA

    • Application time

      Armpit
      2,5 min
      Bikini line
      2 min
      Face areas
      1,5 min
      Lower legs
      8,5 min

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    • Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 78% on legs, 64% on bikini, 65% on armpits
    • * Measured on legs, after 3 treatments, 27 out of 55 women reach 92% or higher results
    • * * When following the treatment schedule
    • * * * Study conducted in Netherlands and Austria, 56 women, after 3 treatments on armpits, bikini, legs, after 2 treatments on face
    • * * * * The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2 years worldwide warranty
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