FREE Lumea App for a personal coach at your fingertips

The Lumea App is free to download and offers a unique and personalized IPL experience – just for you. It is your very own personal coach to ensure you are getting the most out of your Lumea and using it in the correct way to achieve long-lasting results. The App helps you create your personalized treatment schedule per body area, with tips and advice during each treatment. All you need to do is check the app regularly to make sure you are up to date with any notifications or reminders.