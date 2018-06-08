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    Lumea IPL 7000 Series IPL Hair removal device

    BRI921/60

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews
    1 award

    Great results, great value

    Get hair-free smooth skin with our Lumea IPL 7000 Series. Treatments are gentle and effective with attachments for each body area.

    See all benefits

    Lumea IPL 7000 Series IPL Hair removal device

    Similar products

    See all IPL

    Great results, great value

    Enjoy 12 months of hair-free smooth skin*

    • 5 manual intensity settings
    • 2 attachments: body, face
    • Lumea IPL App
    • Corded use
    • + Pen trimmer (HP6388)
    Fast results with treatments only every 2 weeks

    Fast results with treatments only every 2 weeks

    Get started with the initial phase of 4 treatments only every 2 weeks — that's half as many treatments as other brands. Then touch up monthly to maintain the results.

    Skin Tone Sensor and 5 intensity settings

    Skin Tone Sensor and 5 intensity settings

    Choose from 5 intensity settings for a comfortable experience. The Skin Tone Sensor prevents you from treating areas of your skin that are too dark for IPL treatment.

    Extra-long cable for added flexibility while treating

    Extra-long cable for added flexibility while treating

    Convenient to use thanks to an extra long cable for easy access and enhanced maneuverability.

    Full solution for face and body with 2 attachments

    Full solution for face and body with 2 attachments

    Different heads for body and face work with speed and precision for gentle use, even on sensitive areas. The face attachment has an integrated light filter for precise treatment.

    Developed with dermatologists to be easy and effective

    Developed with dermatologists to be easy and effective

    As a leader in health technology, Philips developed Lumea IPL in consultation with dermatologists, for easy and effective use in the safety of your home. Derived from technology used in professional salons, Lumea IPL offers gentle treatment, even on sensitive areas.

    Optimize your routine with the Philips Lumea IPL app

    Optimize your routine with the Philips Lumea IPL app

    Our free coaching app helps you plan and stick to your treatment schedule, then takes you through each session step by step. Downloaded by more than 2.1 million users.

    Comes with Satin Compact pen trimmer

    Comes with Satin Compact pen trimmer

    Complete your beauty routine: The Satin Compact pen trimmer is a discrete on-the-go beauty tool to quickly and easily remove even the finest facial hairs.

    Suitable for a wide range of skin tones and hair colors

    Suitable for a wide range of skin tones and hair colors

    IPL needs contrast between the pigment in the hair color and the pigment in the skin tone, therefore works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from fair to medium brown (I-IV).

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specs. attachments

      Body attachment
      • Window size: 4.0 cm2
      • Treatment for body: legs, arms, stomach and underarms
      Face attachment
      • Window size: 2 cm2, extra filter
      • Treatment for face: upper lip, chin and jawline

    • Safety and adjustable settings

      Integrated UV filter
      Protects skin from UV light
      5 light energy settings
      Adjustable to your skin type
      Integrated safety system
      Prevents unintentional flashing

    • Application mode

      Slide and Flash
      For quick application
      Stamp and Flash
      For treatment on small areas
      Corded / cordless use
      Corded use

    • Pen trimmer

      Accessories
      • Eyebrow comb
      • Cleaning brush
      Ease of use
      Compact handle
      Power
      AAA battery

    • Technical specifications

      High performance lamp
      Built to last, 250,000 flashes, equivalent to 20 years of lamp lifetime**
      Voltage
      100-240 V

    • Service

      Warranty
      2 years global warranty + 1 extra year of warranty upon product registration within 90 days

    • Items included

      Instructions for use
      User manual
      Storage
      Beauty pouch
      Adapter
      24V / 1500mA

    • Application time

      Lower leg
      15 min
      Underarms
      2,5 min
      Bikini line
      4 min
      Face areas
      2 min

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • IPL Hair Removal Series 7000 device
    • Satin Compact Pen Trimmer (HP6388)
    • Body attachment
    • Face attachment
    • Lumea IPL app
    • Pouch
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    • *Median result 82.9% hair reduction on lower legs after 12 treatments
    • * When following treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2 years worldwide guarantee
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