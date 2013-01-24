Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin
Philips Epilator Series 8000 boasts powerful yet gentle epilation so you can achieve smoothness on your both lower legs in as little as 10 minutes. Enjoy benefits beyond just epilation with a full routine set. See all benefits
Philips Epilator Series 8000 boasts powerful yet gentle epilation with its improved tweezers and over 70,000 hair-catching actions per minute. This means you can cover more skin and achieve flawless smoothness for up to 4 weeks. Treat your lower legs in as little as 10 minutes!
Extra wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.
The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.
Designed with an anti-slip grip, ideal for use with water. Enables a more comfortable, gentle experience in your shower or bath. You can use it cordless for best convenience.
Unique light ensures you don’t miss fine hairs for best epilation results for all body parts.
The shaving head provides a close shave and more gentleness in different body areas. It comes with a trimming comb to style your bikini area.
It includes a trimming head and bikini comb to trim and shape your intimate areas for more convenience.
Our body exfoliation brush removes dead skin cells and helps to prevent ingrown hairs. The hypo-allergenic 48.200 fine bristles gently yet effectively sweep away dead skin cells & stimulate the regeneration of the skin surface. This device will exfoliate your skin more effectively than manual treatment alone.
Our 3-in-1 rotating precision disc gives you heel-to-toe smoothness in just 5 minutes. Use the flat surface for larger areas, the top for smaller areas and the curved side for hard-to-file areas. It’s that easy.
For extra gentleness in the areas you need it most, a delicate area cap is included to easily remove unwanted hairs from face, underarm and bikini.
Epilate with ease and experience maximum comfort with the optimal contact cap. It's designed to reduce skin pulling and discomfort by gently stretching the area you're treating, so you don’t have to.
Attractive pouch so you can store everything in one place.
