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  • Personalized straightening with SenseIQ Personalized straightening with SenseIQ Personalized straightening with SenseIQ

    Prestige Straightener

    BHS830/03

    Personalized straightening with SenseIQ

    Introducing the Philips personalized straightener with SenseIQ technology that is designed to lock your hair's natural moisture deep within. The result? Strong hair and a healthy-looking shine every time you style.

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    Prestige Straightener

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    Personalized straightening with SenseIQ

    Proven to maintain up to 93% of hair strength*

    • Personalized technology
    • Maintains hair strength*
    • Up to 70% moisture lock-in**
    • 4x more ions for shiny hair***
    Personalized straightening

    Personalized straightening

    SenseIQ technology for a personalized straightening experience. Senses. The active digital sensor measures your hair's temperature more than 20,000 times per styling session. Adapts. The intelligent microprocessor automatically adjusts the temperature to prevent your hair from overheating. Cares. Our sensing and adapting technology protects the hair while styling, locking-in up to 70% of its natural moisture**.

    Keeping hair strength

    Keeping hair strength

    Proven to maintain up to 93% of your hair's essential strength*, the straightener with SenseIQ makes sure your hair always feels healthy on the inside while looking sleek and lustrous outside.

    Tetra Ionic System for shiny hair

    Tetra Ionic System for shiny hair

    Let your hair feel the enriching ionic ambience with the Tetra Ionic System. The patented design releases millions of ions using 4 special jets nested on both sides of the straightener. The enriching molecules remove static, eliminate frizz, and gives your hair lustrous glossy shine.

    Senses hair's temperature

    Senses hair's temperature

    Unique hair needs unique care. So stroke after stroke, Philips Straightener Prestige personalizes to you. Its active digital sensor measures the temperature of your hair more than 20,000 times per styling session to give you a tailor-made experience every time you style.

    Adapts straightening performance to prevent overheating

    Adapts straightening performance to prevent overheating

    The intelligent microprocessor is the brain behind SenseIQ. It constantly analyzes and adjusts the temperature. Adapting its heat to your hair, the straightener prevents overheating, while always providing the styling performance you expect.

    Cares uniquely for your hair

    Cares uniquely for your hair

    Give your hair the exclusive care it deserves. The straightener with SenseIQ technology locks in up to 70%** of your hair's natural moisture to ensure sleek, healthy-looking hair full of shine.

    Precise styling with cool tip

    Precise styling with cool tip

    Want to make waves? No problem. Place a strand of hair between the plates and turn the straightener inwards or outwards as you glide. Grip the cool tip with your free hand for extra control and precision.

    Pull-free gliding

    Float across the surface of your hair without any pulling thanks to ultra-smooth plates that received a special anti-friction treatment.

    Easy straightening with 3 styling modes

    At the touch of a button, select one of three modes based on your hair-type: Fast mode. Heats to 210°C for hard-to-straighten hair, including thick, course or curly. Normal mode. Heats to 190°C for use on textured or softly waved hair. Gentle mode. Heats to 170°C for use with fine, pale, blonde or color-treated hair. For hair protection, SenseIQ is automatically activated in all modes.

    Convenient styling with roll-up pouch

    The stylish roll-up pouch servers as a heat-resistant mat that helps you style anywhere. It also keeps your straightener securely stored at home or while traveling.

    Quick styling

    Warming up in seconds, the straightener glides across your hair in fewer passes thanks to 20% larger*** plates. Choose between 14 temperature settings (120°C-230°C) to get the precise styling you need.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Pouch
      Heat-resistant roll-out pouch
      Heat protection cap
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      2 m
      Voltage
      110-240  V
      Heat-up time
      15 sec
      Styling temperature
      120°C - 230°C

    • Features

      Auto shut-off
      after 60 min
      Swivel cord
      Yes
      Storage hook
      Yes
      Settings
      3 modes: Fast, Normal, Gentle
      LED display
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide warranty
      Yes

    • Caring technologies

      Ionic Care
      Yes, 4 ionic jets
      SenseIQ technology
      Yes

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    • SenseIQ mode at 200°C, mean results
    • * SenseIQ mode at 170° C
    • * * vs. Philips HP8372
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