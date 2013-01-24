Put your hair in the spotlight
Philips SplitStop straightener is designed to keep your hair split-free. The wide plates help in straightening thicker and longer hair faster. Thanks to our UniTemp sensor and SplitStop Technology you can enjoy beautifully styled hair with healthy looking ends! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Our secret to ultimate split ends prevention is the new SplitStop Technology. It is a unique combination of UniTemp sensor and our smooth ceramic plates to respect the health of your hair. The UniTemp sensor protects your hair from being exposed to unnecessary high heat and our styling plates guarantee minimal friction for ultimate split ends protection.
The UniTemp sensor protects your hair from being exposed to unnecessary high heat by providing a more consistent styling temperature for improved performance: Get the same results with a 20°C lower heat setting**. Create the perfect style with healthy-looking ends full of life.
Keratin is the hair's essential ingredient which makes them strong, healthy and gorgeous looking. The ceramic is enriched with keratin to even better take care of your hair.
Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth, frizz-free hair with vibrant shine.
The straightening plates have a extra width of 47mm, especially designed for faster and easier straightening for thick and coarse hair.
The smooth ceramic coated plates prevent damage to your hair during styling with smooth gliding.
Digital display with 11 temperature settings up to 230°C gives you absolute control to adjust temperature to your hair type for damage prevention.
This styler has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds.
Convenient to use thanks to the 2m power cord length.
This styler has been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 30 min.
