Click on your style
Every day a different look! From to perfectly polished, straight and curly hair to updos and more, create more than 10 styles with the new Philips Multi-Styler with style guide. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
80mm straightening plates for perfect sleek results.
25mm curling barrel for perfect tight to loose curls.
Including a style guide to create 10+ styles, 2 elastic bands for easy hairstyling and a hair loop to experiment with your style.
Changing attachments has never been quicker or easier with the muti-styler’s OneClick design. Simply click on and push the button, holding the cool tip, to release.
This high temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and gives you that perfect look you want.
This styler has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds.
Protective ceramic coating ensures even heat distribution and less hair damage for shiny and soft hair.
The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.
Convenient to use thanks to the 1.8m power cord length.
Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.
