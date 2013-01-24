Home
StyleCare

SplitStop Curler

BHB869/03
Overall rating / 5
1 Awards
    -{discount-value}

    StyleCare SplitStop Curler

    BHB869/03
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Put your curls in the spotlight

    Philips SplitStop curler is designed to keep your hair split-free. Thanks to our UniTemp sensor and SplitStop Technology you can create those curls without worry. So hide no more and step into the spotlight! See all benefits

    Philips SplitStop curler is designed to keep your hair split-free. Thanks to our UniTemp sensor and SplitStop Technology you can create those curls without worry. So hide no more and step into the spotlight! See all benefits

      Put your curls in the spotlight

      Up to 95% split free-ends*

      • 38mm extra large barrel
      • SplitStop Technology
      • Keratin infusion
      • Digital temperature settings
      SplitStop Technology for ultimate split ends prevention

      SplitStop Technology for ultimate split ends prevention

      Our secret to ultimate split ends prevention is the new SplitStop Technology. It is a unique combination of optimized heat performance and minimized friction level to respect the health of your hair from roots to tips. There are no sudden temperature changes which ensures the optimum heat is delivered constantly and evenly along the barrel when you style. The barrel is coated with smooth ceramic to reduce the traction on hair strands. Create perfect curls with heathier ends full of new life.

      Keratin infusion for better care

      Keratin infusion for better care

      Keratin is the hair's essential ingredient which makes them strong, healthy and gorgeous looking. The ceramic is enriched with keratin to even better take care of your hair.

      Up to 200°C for perfect results

      Up to 200°C for perfect results

      High temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and get the curly look you want.

      30% more styling space on the barrel for long or thick hair

      30% more styling space on the barrel for long or thick hair

      Increased styling space on the barrel for easier curling even long or thick hair.

      Cool tip for easier and safer use

      Cool tip for easier and safer use

      The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

      Safety stand for ease of use

      Safety stand for ease of use

      The safety stand enables you to put the curler down safely during use

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 sec

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 sec

      This styler has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds.

      Key-lock function to avoid unintentional switching

      Key-lock function to avoid unintentional switching

      You are always in control. No more accidental temperature change with the key-lock function.

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      Auto shut-off for safe usage

      Auto shut-off for safe usage

      This styler has been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      Convenient to use thanks to the 1.8m power cord length.

      38mm extra large barrel for loose curls

      38mm extra large barrel for loose curls

      8 digital temperature settings for absolute control

      Digital display with 8 temperature settings gives you absolute control to adjust temperature to your hair type for damage prevention.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Barrel size
        38mm
        Barrel coating
        Keratin Ceramic
        Temperature range
        130 °C - 200 °C
        Number of heat settings
        8
        Type of temperature control
        LCD
        Heat-up time
        60 sec
        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Voltage
        Worldwide  V

      • Features

        Auto shut-off
        after 60 min
        Key lock
        Yes
        Resting stand
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • after 2 years of simulated curling usages at 180°C of average European, split free hair