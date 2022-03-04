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  • Multiple hairstyles with ionic care Multiple hairstyles with ionic care Multiple hairstyles with ionic care

    3000 Series Air Styler

    BHA310/03

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Multiple hairstyles with ionic care

    Dry & style at once - the Philips Air Styler 3000 allows you to create beautiful natural styles, whilst providing extra shine with Ionic care. The 4 attachments are suitable for both long and short hair, so you can enjoy easy styling.

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    3000 Series Air Styler

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    Multiple hairstyles with ionic care

    • 4 attachments
    • Ionic care
    • Ceramic Argan Oil
    800W styling power for salon-like results

    800W styling power for salon-like results

    The Air Styler with 800W airflow for a gentle drying and styling. Achieve salon-like results every day.

    Argan-oil infused brush

    Argan-oil infused brush

    The airstyler uses ceramic brushes infused with argan oil to make styling fast and effortless, with a brushing action that feels as silky smooth as your hair looks.

    Care setting for better protection while drying and styling

    Care setting for better protection while drying and styling

    The 'Care' setting ensures the optimum drying temperature and guards against overheating. Hair still dries fast, with the same powerful airflow but at a constant, caring temperature.

    More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

    More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

    Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

    30 mm retractable bristle brush for defined waves

    30 mm retractable bristle brush for defined waves

    The 30 mm brush with retractable bristles is designed for the easy styling. Turn the tip of the brush and slide it out for defined waves.

    Three flexible heat and speed settings for easy control

    Three flexible heat and speed settings for easy control

    The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.

    Cool air setting for gentle drying

    Cool air setting for gentle drying

    The Cool air setting uses low heat to gently dry your hair. It works especially well with fine, dry or damaged hair.

    38 mm ThermoBrush for smooth styles and waves

    38 mm ThermoBrush for smooth styles and waves

    The ThermoBrush has an extra wide diameter of 38 mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for creating smooth styles and waves.

    Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

    Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

    Use the narrow concentrator for the focused airflow for precise styling or touch-ups.

    Paddle Straightening Brush for naturally straight looks

    With the innovative Paddle Straightening Brush, attached to the handle, you can create beautiful naturally straight looking hair

    Technical Specifications

    • Attachments

      Retractable bristle brush
      For tangle free waves & curls
      38mm Thermobrush
      For smooth styles and waves
      Nozzle
      For a focused airflow
      Paddle straightening brush
      For naturally straight looks

    • Power

      Voltage
      220-240V
      Wattage
      800W

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.8 m
      Number of heat settings
      3 heat with 2 speed

    • Service

      2-year worldwide warranty
      Yes

    • Ease of use

      Storage hook
      Yes
      Swivel cord
      Yes

    • Caring technologies

      Caring tempreature setting
      Yes
      Ion technology
      Yes

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