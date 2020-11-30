Search terms

EN
AR
  • True surround sound on demand True surround sound on demand True surround sound on demand

    Fidelio Soundbar 7.1.2 with wireless subwoofer

    B97/98

    True surround sound on demand

    Immerse in the drama. Feel the emotion. This Fidelio soundbar with detachable satellite speakers and Dolby Atmos will surround you with incredibly detailed, realistic sound. Deep bass adds palpable impact to effects and music.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Fidelio Soundbar 7.1.2 with wireless subwoofer

    Similar products

    See all Fidelio

    True surround sound on demand

    • 888W max. Wireless subwoofer
    • Detachable surround speakers
    • Dolby Atmos. IMAX Enhanced
    • DTS Play-Fi compatible
    Effortless immersion. From movie night to music

    Effortless immersion. From movie night to music

    With a Philips Fidelio soundbar, nothing comes between you and the moment. Whether it's the removable rear speakers, which can be clicked on or off in seconds on movie night. The seamless way you can switch between all your favorite sources. Or the low profile for easy placement. Just unbox, plug in, and relax.

    Philips Fidelio. Feel the drama

    Philips Fidelio. Feel the drama

    This soundbar creates an unforgettably immersive experience. 7.1.2 channels fill any room with rich, deep soundtracks, thunderous effects, and sparkling dialogue. The wireless subwoofer adds impact to every explosion and every beat.

    Detachable satellite speakers. Surround sound on demand

    Detachable satellite speakers. Surround sound on demand

    Want to fully immerse on movie night? Simply remove the detachable speakers from the ends of the soundbar and place them behind you to create a true surround-sound setup. The dedicated center channel ensures you'll hear every word—from blockbusters to podcasts.

    Dolby Atmos and Dolby Surround. Heighten the excitement

    Dolby Atmos and Dolby Surround. Heighten the excitement

    Get the full Dolby Atmos experience from this soundbar's up-firing speakers. Your favorite movies and shows will sound breathtakingly realistic as sound flows above and around you. If you're watching non-Atmos content, the soundbar switches to Dolby Surround.

    IMAX Enhanced. Immersive, heart-pounding audio

    IMAX Enhanced. Immersive, heart-pounding audio

    This powerful soundbar is certified IMAX Enhanced, which means it's capable of delivering an audio experience that truly takes you to another world. The 240 W subwoofer looks great freestanding, and the soundbar itself has a low profile for simple placement.

    Play-Fi. High-quality multi-room audio

    Play-Fi. High-quality multi-room audio

    DTS Play-Fi compatibility makes this premium Fidelio soundbar a powerful component in a multi-room audio setup. You can easily sync and group Play-Fi-compatible speakers, and stream playlists to every room in high-quality audio without dropping a beat.

    Connects to your favorite voice assistant-enabled devices

    Connects to your favorite voice assistant-enabled devices

    Ask Alexa-enabled devices, or any speaker that works with the Google Assistant, to play music through the soundbar. Prefer Siri? This soundbar works with Apple AirPlay 2, so you can ask her too. Turn the music up. Skip tracks. All completely hands-free.

    Easily connect to your favorite sources

    For music, Spotify Connect lets you stream Spotify's best-quality signal over Wi-Fi. You can also stream hi-res playlists from your mobile device via Apple AirPlay 2 or Bluetooth. For movies and gaming, 4K pass-through lets you connect 4K HDR video sources with no loss of resolution.

    HDMI eARC. Enjoy Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio formats

    Lose nothing from the mix when you're immersed in the drama. This soundbar is compatible with HDMI eARC, a high-speed connection that lets you experience the full effect of advanced audio formats like Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. The soundbar also has dual HDMI inputs.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Sound Enhancement
      • Movie
      • Music
      • Voice
      • Sport
      • Custom
      Sound System
      • Dolby Atmos
      • DTS:X
      • IMAX Enhanced
      Total harmonic distortion
      1%
      Speaker system output power
      888W MAX / 450W RMS (1%THD)

    • Loudspeakers

      Subwoofer freq range
      35 - 150  Hz
      Subwoofer type
      • Active
      • Wireless subwoofer
      Subwoofer impedance
      3  ohm
      Number of sound channels
      7.1.2
      Number of woofers
      1
      Woofer diameter
      8"
      Soundbar freq range
      150 - 20k  Hz
      Detachable rear drivers
      • 2 full range (L+R)
      • 2 tweeters (L+R)
      Center drivers
      2 full range (L+R)
      Front drivers
      • 4 full range (L+R)
      • 2 tweeters (L+R)
      Side-firing drivers
      2 tweeters (L+R)
      Up-firing drivers
      2 full range (L+R)
      External subwoofer enclosure
      Bass reflex

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth
      Receiver
      Bluetooth version
      4.2
      EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
      Yes
      Aux in
      3.5mm
      Optical input x 1
      Yes
      HDMI content protection
      HDCP 1.4/2.3
      HDMI IN x 2
      Yes
      HDMI Out (eARC/ARC) x 1
      Yes
      WiFi
      • 2.4GHz/5GHz
      • IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
      DLNA Standard
      No
      Multiple speaker connection
      Yes
      Multiple speaker technology
      DTS Play-Fi Multi-room
      Smart Home
      • Built-in Chromecast
      • Spotify Connect
      • Works with Alexa
      • Works with Apple AirPlay 2
      • Works with OK Google
      Wireless speaker connection
      • Satellite speakers
      • Subwoofer

    • Supported Audio Formats

      HDMI ARC/eARC
      • Dolby Atmos
      • Dolby Digital
      • Dolby Digital EX
      • Dolby Digital plus
      • Dolby TrueHD
      • DTS
      • DTS 96/24
      • DTS Digital Surround (5.1-ch)
      • DTS:X
      • DTS-ES
      • DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
      • DTS-HD Master Audio
      Play-Fi
      • AIFF
      • FLAC
      • MP3
      • WAV
      • MPEG4 AAC
      • MPEG4 M4A
      Bluetooth
      SBC
      HDMI IN1/IN2
      • Dolby Atmos
      • Dolby Digital
      • Dolby Digital plus
      • Dolby TrueHD
      • Dolby Digital EX
      • DTS
      • DTS 96/24
      • DTS Digital Surround (5.1-ch)
      • DTS:X
      • DTS-ES
      • DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
      • DTS-HD Master Audio
      Optical
      • Dolby Digital
      • LPCM 2ch

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      116.5  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      2
      Width
      53.5  cm
      Gross weight
      44.1  kg
      Height
      48  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 11636 5
      Nett weight
      33.2  kg
      Tare weight
      10.9  kg

    • Convenience

      Remote Control
      Yes
      Night mode
      No

    • Compatibility

      Smartphone/tablet APP control
      Yes

    • Power

      Subwoofer Power supply
      220-240V AC, 50/60Hz
      Main unit power supply
      100-240V AC, 50/60 Hz
      Subwoofer standby power
      < 0.5 W
      Main unit standby power
      < 0.5  W
      Auto standby
      Yes

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      45.8  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Laying
      Width
      115  cm
      Depth
      40.5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 11636 8
      Gross weight
      20.69  kg
      Nett weight
      16.6  kg
      Tare weight
      4.09  kg

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Remote Control (with battery)
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Wall mountable
      Yes

    • Dimensions

      Main Unit (W x H x D)
      1312 x 55.6 x 120  mm
      Main Unit Weight
      5.97  kg
      Subwoofer (W x H x D)
      230 x 400 x 407  mm
      Subwoofer Weight
      9.6  kg
      Satellite Speaker (W x H x D)
      183 x 55.6 x 120  mm
      Satellite Speaker Weight
      0.786  kg

    • Video

      3D pass-through
      Yes
      Video Enhancement
      • 4K Video Pass-through
      • Dolby Vision
      • HDR10
      • HDR10+
      • HLG

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Remote Control (with battery)
    • Power cord
    • Quick start guide
    • World Wide Warranty leaflet
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Awards

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.