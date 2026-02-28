Sustainable and renewable bamboo used in top plate

Finding ways to care for the environment involves creative thinking and some savvy. Using bamboo in this clock's top plate is an eco-friendly step that also adds style to the product. Not only is bamboo an attractive material, it is also known to be more sustainable and renewable than trees. Growing very fast without fertilizers or pesticides, a bamboo plant can be harvested in three to five years, and each plant harvested multiple times. In addition, the preparation of bamboo for use in industry results in fewer pollutants and lower carbon dioxide emissions.