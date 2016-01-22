2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ3200/12
No more cable chaos on your nightstand. This clock radio comes with three interchangeable cradles and for charging your iPhone, Android or other smartphones. Use Apple Lightning or 30-pin charging cable with the right cradle for your iPhone and/or the by-packed micro USB cradle for Android and others. Once the cable and cradle are hooked up, dock your smartphone and start charging right away. Even the wires are tucked away neatly out of sight.
Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.
To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.
1.4
of 5
22
Reviews
Toorgmot
22/01/2016
United Kingdom
Very good for the money
Decent audio quality, two alarm settings and a phone charger! This products got way too low ratings on this website. It works perfectly and does everything I want. It also looks really cool. The only con is that you are unable to adjust the alarm audio level. It is the perfect level though. The alarm starts with a low sound level, but within 5 minutes it has reached a very comfortable sound level. If you use the radio without the alarm function the level can be set to a higher level.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3200 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3200 Clock Radio
RachH
30/12/2016
United Kingdom
Not easy to use
I bought this as an impulse purchase as I needed a radio/alarm and wish I'd read the reviews on this first. I've never come across a radio/alarm more complicated. I still haven't figured out how to make the radio come on as the alarm, rather than the buzzer and the instructions don't make it clear at all. It's very fiddly to use and it's annoying there isn't a dial for radio stations so it takes forever to push the button through the different stations. It's just too much hassle for a simple thing so I will be returning it.
This review was made for AJ3200 Clock Radio
This review was made for AJ3200 Clock Radio
Fluter1954
16/02/2016
United Kingdom
Poor information on packaging
Bought as a replacement for alarm clock radio which was dropping its alarm settings. Thought it would be useful for charging my iPhone, with 30 pin connector, and my wife's iPhone, with Lightning connector, with just a switch of the cradle as not many clocks with docking stations these days support the 30 pin connector. However I did not spot on the packaging that the cradles were not fitted with the appropriate connector. I found the small print on the side after I'd opened the box at home and discovered that I'd need extra cables. This needs greater emphasis on the packaging. Although I'd got spare cables it's such a fiddle to set it up that I probably won't use this feature for both phones. Also very disappointing that I can't play music from my iPhone. Not intuitive to set up but by consulting the on line manual I was eventually able to set up the alarm and the pre-sets for the radio. The quick start leaflet could be improved. Overall a relatively cheap clock with some good ideas which could have been so much better. Not bad enough to take back but would not have bought it if I had been aware of the above issues.
This review was made for AJ3200 Clock Radio
This review was made for AJ3200 Clock Radio