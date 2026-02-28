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2 year warranty

  • Single product shot
  • Single product shot

Discontinued

AJ130 Digital tuning clock radio

AJ130/12

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Compatible with CD-Recordable and CD-ReWritable

CD-Rewritable Compatible means that your audio set can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players. The laser pick-up and CD decoder circuitry of CD-RW compatible players are specially designed to read the special audio CD-RW phase-change recording layer, ensuring you can always play your home-recorded discs on your audio CD system.

Aux-in connection for your portable MP3 music player

Aux-in connection for your portable MP3 music player

Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

Backlit LCD display ensures easy viewing and operation in low light conditions, and provides clear information at a glance.

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