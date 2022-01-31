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    Dispenser

    ADD4972BKS/56

    Bottle water redefined

    With micro P-Clean filtration system, this bottled water dispenser effectively removes microplastics to ensure the cleanness of water. It also comes with UV light disinfection technology, killing up to 99.9% bacteria in the cold water tank.

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    Bottle water redefined

    With Micro P-Clean filtration and UV

    • Bottom loading
    • one nozzle
    • UV
    • Micro P-Clean filtration

    Micro P-Clean filtration effectively removes microplastics*

    Cleaner water assured with effective microplastics removed*, thanks to the Micro P-Clean filtration system which comes with a fine filtration precision of 1 micro.

    Long-life filter with a capacity of 4000L***

    The MicroClean filter has a filtration capacity of 4000L, which lasts for about 1 year***.

    UV-LED kills 99.9% bacteria in the cold water tank**

    Since there's no chlorine, bacteria tend to grow in the water that sits inside the bottle or the cold water tank. Therefore we have the advanced UV-LED light technology installed in the cold water tank which kills up to 99.9% becteria**. The UV-LED light activates for 1 hour once the dispenser is connected with power, and works for 1 hour for every 2 hours to make sure the water stay clean.

    ClearSmart indicator tells when to replace the filter

    ClearSmart indicator reminds you of on-time filter replacement to ensure the water quality. When the filter is approaching the end of life, the indicator starts to flash, and turns red when the filter lifetime ends.

    QuickTwist filter change for easy filter replacement

    QuickTwist filter change for easy filter replacement; no professional service needed.

    Compressor cools water efficiently

    Compressor cooling produces cool water more efficienty and faster, compared to conventional thermoelectric cooling.

    Wide dispensing area fits various sizes of containers

    Wide dispensing area easily fits various sizes of cup, glass, bowl and even pot.

    Z-shape 304 stainless steel water pipe

    The 304 stainless steel water pipe is anti-rust, and the Z-shape helps to reach the bottom of the bottle so that there's no remaining water.

    Child lock to prevent hot water burns

    Child lock for hot water keeps children safe from accidental hot water burns.

    Technical Specifications

    • Filter specifications

      Main filter media
      Carbon block
      Filtration capacity
      4000L
      Replacement filter cartridge
      ADD502
      Filter precision
      1 micro

    • General specifications

      Voltage and frequency
      220V-240V~, 50Hz/60Hz
      Cold water temperature
      10  °C
      Hot water temperature
      90  °C

    • Power

      Cooling
      85W
      Heating
      500W

    • Country of origin

      Water dispenser
      China

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    • Tested according to NSF testing protocols by 3rd party ISO9001:2015 accredited laboratory with particles down to 2 microns.
    • *Tested by SGS under laboratory conditions.
    • **Tested by internal laboratory. Assuming water consumption of 10L per day.
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