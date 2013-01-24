Superior purification that can be applied to max. 95m² room

Vitashield IPS with aerodynamics design and extra thick NanoProtect HEPA Filter boost clean air delivery to 393 m3/hr, that can be applied to up to 95m² room. It can effectively remove UFP particles as small as 0.02um* (more than 100 times smaller than PM2.5), removes 99.97%* common airborne allergens, 99.9% bacteria and some viruses such as H1N1*. It also provides you the assured protection from harmful gases like formaldehyde, toluene and TVOC.