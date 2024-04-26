Search terms

8100 series

4K UHD QLED TV

86PQT8169/56
    8100 series 4K UHD QLED TV

    86PQT8169/56
    Smart looks. Smart operation. Vibrant picture.

    If it’s a movie today, shows and games tomorrow and sports on the weekend, this Philips 4K UHD QLED TV will always give you a vibrant picture. You get cinematic vision and sound with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and seamless Google TV. See all benefits

      Smart looks. Smart operation. Vibrant picture.

      4K UHD QLED Google TV

      • 217 cm (86") 4K UHD QLED TV
      • Supports major HDR formats
      • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
      • Google TV™
      Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google.

      Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google.

      What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together movies, shows, and more, from across your apps and subscriptions-and organises them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.

      Google Assistant. Control the TV with your voice.

      Google Assistant. Control the TV with your voice.

      Control your Philips Google TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix, or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices-like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa

      Google Play store. More to love

      Google Play store. More to love

      Go beyond traditional TV programming with Google Play Store . Experience endless movies, TV, music, apps and games online. More to love.

      QLED color for outstanding vivid colors

      QLED color for outstanding vivid colors

      This QLED TV used quantum dot color film that enables the LED panel to bring out the best & most vivid of colors. Now you can see the true to life colors right in front of your eyes on this QLED TV.

      Ultra-sharp picture. Vibrant viewing

      Ultra-sharp picture. Vibrant viewing

      No matter what you watch, this 4K LED TV gives you a bright, ultra-sharp picture with vivid colors. Plus, the TV is compatible with all major HDR formats so you'll see more detail-even in dark and bright areas-when you're streaming HDR content.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows, and games look and sound incredible. See the picture the director wanted you to see-no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Display
        4K Ultra HD QLED
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Picture enhancement
        • HDR10
        • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
        • Dolby Vision

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on all HDMI
        HDR supported, HDR10/ HLG
        Video inputs on all HDMI
        • HDR supported
        • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext
        HEVC support
        Yes

      • Smart TV

        OS
        Google TV™
        Memory size (Flash)*
        32GB

      • Smart TV Features

        SmartTV apps*
        • Youtube
        • Amazon Prime Video
        • Google Search
        • YouTube Music
        • Netflix
        • Disney+
        • Apple TV
        Ease of Use
        • Onscreen usermanual
        • One-stop smart menu button
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Online firmware upgrade
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        Remote Control
        with Voice
        Voice assistant*
        • Google Assistant built-in
        • RC with Mic.

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        MPEG1,MPEG2,MPEG4,H.264,HEVC/H.265,VC1,VP8,VP9
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • MPEG1/2 Layer 1/2/3
        • FLAC
        • HE-AAC
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SMI
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .ASS
        • .SSA
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • HEIF
        • BMP

      • User Interaction

        Remote Control
        Voice*

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        24W
        Speaker configuration
        12Wx2 speaker
        Sound Enhancement
        Clear Sound

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        3
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        Yes
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connection
        • Bluetooth 5.1
        • Wi-Fi 802 11ac 2x2 Dual band
        Other connections
        • Antenna F-type
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • AV+R/L audio input (Mini)
        • Audio Out (3.5mm)
        HDCP 2.2
        Yes
        HDMI eARC
        Yes on HDMI1

      • Supported HDMI video features

        HDR
        • Dolby Vision
        • HDR10
        • HLG

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 100 -240 V 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 35 °C
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Eco mode

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Table top stand
        • Remote Control
        • User Manual

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1924  mm
        Set Height
        1112  mm
        Set Depth
        106  mm
        Product weight
        36  kg
        Set width (with stand)
        1924  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        1184  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        441  mm
        Product weight (+stand)
        37  kg
        Box width
        2080  mm
        Box height
        1270  mm
        Box depth
        220  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        48  kg
        Wall mount dimensions
        500 x 300 mm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Table top stand
      • Remote Control

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • Philips TV does not gaurantee 100% interoperability with all HDMI CEC devices
          • Its functionality is subject to ChromeCast built-in apps and smart devises. For more details, please visit ChromeCast built-in product pages.
          • Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.
          • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.netflix.com
          • Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC.
          • Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. YouTube,Ok Google and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.
          • Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • Due to the transmission limitations of Bluetooth wireless technology, a slight sound delay might occur when you hear audio from your bluetooth headphone or bluetooth speakers. When this occur, you might see the character moving his or her mouth but there is a slight delay in spoken dialog accompany
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Memory size (Flash) : 32GB, the actual available disc space may differ (dependant on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system, etc.)
          • Images are for illustrative purpose
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.