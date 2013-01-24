Home
Xenon WhiteVision

Xenon car headlight bulb

85415WHVC1
    Xenon WhiteVision Xenon car headlight bulb

    85415WHVC1

    Philips Xenon WhiteVision lamps create an intense white look for you car and improve your visibility with up to 6000 Kelvin white light on the road. The perfect choice for Xenon headlights that match the look of LED lights. See all benefits

    Philips Xenon WhiteVision lamps create an intense white look for you car and improve your visibility with up to 6000 Kelvin white light on the road. The perfect choice for Xenon headlights that match the look of LED lights. See all benefits

    Philips Xenon WhiteVision lamps create an intense white look for you car and improve your visibility with up to 6000 Kelvin white light on the road. The perfect choice for Xenon headlights that match the look of LED lights. See all benefits

      Safety has never been so attractive

      Ultimate white LED effect

      • Type of lamp: D1S
      • Pack of: 1
      • 85 V,35 W
      Crisp, pure white beam cuts through darkness

      Crisp, pure white beam cuts through darkness

      With a color temperature of up to 6000 Kelvin, Philips Xenon WhiteVision lamps illuminate the road ahead with a crisp, pure white beam that cuts through the darkness. Thanks to the Philips patented coating technology, Xenon WhiteVision also provide an intense blue effect on the side of the road to ensure roadsign and obstacles are reflected well by your low beam.

      100% road legal, 100% intense white light

      Xenon WhiteVision is ECE certified and road-legal intense white light. It gives you the ultimate in high visibility without irritate oncoming traffic thanks to a headlamp color that’s harmonized with LED lights.

      Greater contrast for improved visibility and safer driving

      Maximum white light with a color temperature of 5000 K means your headlights create better reflections from road markings and signs. Whiter light is better for concentration and helps you to stay alert at night, so you can enjoy a more comfortable and safer driving experience.

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of early failure. Philips UV-Quartz glass car lamps allow more pressure inside the lamp to produce a more powerful light and extended lifetime.

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

      Ultimate white effect to match the LEDs on your car

      Philips Xenon WhiteVision headlamps are the perfect choice for drivers who want a crisp white look for their headlights - similar to that of LEDs. With the same color temperature as LED lights, Xenon WhiteVision is the ultimate upgrade for your Xenon headlights. Thanks to the Philips patented coating technology, Xenon WhiteVision provide a truly white light that is designed to be the perfect match for LED.

      Available in most popular Xenon lamp types:  D1S, D2S, D2R

      To find out whichXenon WhiteVision car lights fit your car, go to www.philips.com/automotive

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        EAN3
        8727900374988
        EAN1
        8727900374971
        Packaging type
        C1

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        85  V
        Wattage
        35  W

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        Up to 2500h

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        5000  K
        Lumens
        3200 ±450  lm

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        85415WHVC1
        Ordering code
        37497133

      • Outerpack information

        Height
        5.7  cm
        Length
        11.1  cm
        Width
        9.6  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        0.204  kg

      • Product description

        Type
        D1S
        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Designation
        D1S WhiteVision
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Range
        Xenon WhiteVision
        Technology
        Xenon
        Base
        PK32d-2

      • Packed product information

        Pack Quantity
        1
        MOQ (for professionals)
        2
        Gross weight per piece
        97  g
        Height
        9.3  cm
        Length
        5.4  cm
        Net weight per piece
        73.2  g
        Width
        • 5.4  cm
        • 6.8  cm

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Style
        Product highlight
        Ultimate white LED effect

