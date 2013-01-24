Safety has never been so attractive
Philips Xenon WhiteVision lamps create an intense white look for you car and improve your visibility with up to 6000 Kelvin white light on the road. The perfect choice for Xenon headlights that match the look of LED lights. See all benefits
With a color temperature of up to 6000 Kelvin, Philips Xenon WhiteVision lamps illuminate the road ahead with a crisp, pure white beam that cuts through the darkness. Thanks to the Philips patented coating technology, Xenon WhiteVision also provide an intense blue effect on the side of the road to ensure roadsign and obstacles are reflected well by your low beam.
Xenon WhiteVision is ECE certified and road-legal intense white light. It gives you the ultimate in high visibility without irritate oncoming traffic thanks to a headlamp color that’s harmonized with LED lights.
Maximum white light with a color temperature of 5000 K means your headlights create better reflections from road markings and signs. Whiter light is better for concentration and helps you to stay alert at night, so you can enjoy a more comfortable and safer driving experience.
UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of early failure. Philips UV-Quartz glass car lamps allow more pressure inside the lamp to produce a more powerful light and extended lifetime.
For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.
Philips Xenon WhiteVision headlamps are the perfect choice for drivers who want a crisp white look for their headlights - similar to that of LEDs. With the same color temperature as LED lights, Xenon WhiteVision is the ultimate upgrade for your Xenon headlights. Thanks to the Philips patented coating technology, Xenon WhiteVision provide a truly white light that is designed to be the perfect match for LED.
