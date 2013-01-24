Ultimate white effect to match the LEDs on your car

Philips Xenon WhiteVision headlamps are the perfect choice for drivers who want a crisp white look for their headlights - similar to that of LEDs. With the same color temperature as LED lights, Xenon WhiteVision is the ultimate upgrade for your Xenon headlights. Thanks to the Philips patented coating technology, Xenon WhiteVision provide a truly white light that is designed to be the perfect match for LED.