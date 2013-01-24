Home
BlueVision ultra

Xenon car headlight bulb

85415BVUS1
    -{discount-value}

    BlueVision ultra Xenon car headlight bulb

    85415BVUS1

    Philips has created the Xenon BlueVision ultra for drivers looking for maximum style and ultimate brightness. It produces an ultra-stylish and distinctive blue effect (up to 6 000 K) while delivering an ultra-powerful light. See all benefits

      Maximum blue effect (up to 6 000 K)

      • Type of lamp: D1S
      • Pack of: 1
      • 85 V,35 W
      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

      Award winning car lamp manufacturer

      Award winning car lamp manufacturer

      Our lamps are often rewarded by automotive experts

      Philips is the inventor of Xenon HID technology

      Philips is the inventor of Xenon HID technology

      Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light for safer driving in all conditions. As a mattter of fact, the intense white light produced by the Xenon HID lamps is comparable to daylight. Studies have demonstrated that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than traditional lamps.

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.

      Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

      Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

      Color temperature up to 6000 K for ultimate brightness

      Thanks to a color temperature of 6000 K Xenon BlueVision ultra provides the most demanding drivers with a distinctive cool bluish light for an ultra powerful lighting on the road.

      Ultimate stylish blue effect

      Xenon BlueVision ultra lamps are designed for drivers looking for maximum style. It delivers distinctive blue effect light in your car headlamps.

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity

      Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass can resist thermal shocks : if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        S1
        EAN1
        8727900365504
        EAN3
        8727900365511

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        85  V
        Wattage
        35  W

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        2500h

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        5000  K
        Lumens
        3200 ±450  lm

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        85415BVUS1
        Ordering code
        36550433

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        0.305  kg
        Height
        14  cm
        Length
        14.6  cm
        Width
        13.1  cm

      • Product description

        Type
        D1S
        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Designation
        D1S BlueVision ultra
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Range
        BlueVision Ultra
        Technology
        Xenon
        Base
        PK32d-2

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        152.5  g
        Height
        14  cm
        Length
        12.5  cm
        Net weight per piece
        73.2  g
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        2
        Width
        6.8  cm

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Style
        Product highlight
        Maximum blue effect up to 6000K

