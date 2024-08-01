Search terms

    7000 series 4K UHD LED TV

    75PUT7029/56

    If it’s a movie today, shows and games tomorrow and sports on the weekend, this Philips 4K seamless Google smart TV will always give you a vibrant picture.

    • 189 cm (75") 4K UHD LED TV
    • Supports major HDR formats
    • Google TV™
    Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google.

    What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together movies, shows and more from across your apps and subscriptions and organises them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.

    Google Assistant. Control the TV with your voice.

    Control your Philips Google TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix, or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices, like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa.

    Google Play store. More to love

    Go beyond traditional TV programming with Google Play Store . Experience endless movies, TV, music, apps and games online. More to love.

    Ultra-sharp picture. Vibrant viewing.

    No matter what you watch, this 4K LED TV gives you a bright, ultra-sharp picture with vivid colors. Plus, the TV is compatible with all major HDR formats so you'll see more details, even in dark and bright areas, when you're streaming HDR content.

    Dolby audio for a true life audio experience

    Dolby Audio technology works intelligently to optimize audio for the TV equipment , you can experience better audio quality from all the content you enjoy, whether it's a broadcast, a stream or download. Enhances better sound for movies, music, and broadcast programs.

    Fluid images with incredible depth.

    The beauty of 4K Ultra HD TV is in savoring every detail. Philips 4K Ultra HD engine converts any input picture into stunning UHD resolution on your screen. Enjoy a smooth, yet sharp moving image and exceptional contrast. Discover deeper blacks, whiter whites, vivid colors and natural skin tones - every time, and from any source.

    Compatible with all major HDR formats

    Want to experience a perfect picture for every scene? Your Philips 4K LED TV is compatible with major HDR formats, which means you get brilliant, sharp images. You'll see every details, even in dark and bright areas.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Display
      4K Ultra HD LED
      Panel resolution
      3840 x 2160
      Picture enhancement
      • HDR10
      • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer inputs on all HDMI
      HDR supported, HDR10/ HLG
      Video inputs on all HDMI
      • HDR supported
      • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Digital TV
      DVB-T/T2
      MPEG Support
      • MPEG2
      • MPEG4
      Signal strength indication
      Yes
      HEVC support
      Yes

    • Smart TV

      OS
      Google TV™
      Memory size (Flash)*
      16GB

    • Smart TV Features

      SmartTV apps*
      • Youtube
      • Amazon Prime Video
      • Google Search
      • YouTube Music
      • Netflix
      Ease of Use
      One-stop smart menu button
      Firmware upgradeable
      • Online firmware upgrade
      • Firmware upgradeable via USB
      • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
      Remote Control
      with Voice
      Voice assistant*
      • Google Assistant built-in
      • RC with Mic.

    • Multimedia Applications

      Video Playback Formats
      • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
      • MPEG-1
      • MPEG-2
      • MPEG-4
      • VP9
      • AV1
      • HEVC/H.265
      Music Playback Formats
      • AC3
      • AAC
      Subtitles Formats Support
      • .SMI
      • .SRT
      • .SUB
      • .TXT
      • .ASS
      • .SSA
      Picture Playback Formats
      • JPEG
      • GIF
      • PNG
      • BMP

    • User Interaction

      Remote Control
      Voice*

    • Sound

      Output power (RMS)
      16W
      Speaker configuration
      8Wx2 speaker

    • Connectivity

      Number of HDMI connections
      3
      Number of USBs
      2
      Wireless connection
      • Bluetooth 5.1
      • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2x2, Dual band
      Other connections
      • Antenna IEC75
      • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
      • Digital audio out (optical)
      • AV in
      • Audio Out (3.5mm)
      HDMI ARC
      Yes on HDMI1
      HDCP Support
      Yes

    • Supported HDMI video features

      HDR
      • HDR10
      • HLG

    • Power

      Mains power
      AC 100 -240 V 50/60Hz
      Ambient temperature
      5 °C to 35 °C
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5W
      Power Saving Features
      • Auto switch-off timer
      • Picture mute (for radio)

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Table top stand
      • Remote Control
      • User Manual

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      1669  mm
      Set Height
      967  mm
      Set Depth
      105  mm
      Product weight
      29  kg
      Set width (with stand)
      1669  mm
      Set height (with stand)
      1021  mm
      Set depth (with stand)
      353  mm
      Product weight (+stand)
      29.5  kg
      Box width
      1840  mm
      Box height
      1095  mm
      Box depth
      173  mm
      Weight incl. Packaging
      38  kg
      Wall mount dimensions
      500 x 300 mm

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • 2 x AAA Batteries
    • Power cord
    • Quick start guide
    • Legal and safety brochure
    • Table top stand
    • Remote Control

