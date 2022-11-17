2 year warranty
Discontinued
65PUT7303/56
Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Android TV
Indulge in the shows, movies, and games you love with a 4K UHD TV that makes content from any source look superb. With Android TV, wireless connectivity, and Ambilight you won’t just stream your favourites. You’ll get lost in them.
164 cm (65")
4K Ultra HD LED TV
Quad Core, 16GB
DVB-T/T2
With Philips Ambilight, movies and games feel more immersive. Music gets a light show. And your screen will feel bigger than it is. Intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast on-screen colours onto the walls, and into the room, in real time. You get perfectly tuned ambient lighting. And one more reason to love your TV.
With four times the resolution of conventional Full HD, Ultra HD lights up your screen with over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology. Experience improved images regardless of the original content, and enjoy a sharper picture with superior depth, contrast, natural motion and vivid details.
3.6
of 5
7
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Amoola72
17/11/2022
United Arab Emirates
I am very happy with the model, very nice quality,
Am very happy with the model 65PUT7303/56, great clarity, quality ambiance
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7300 series 65PUT7303 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV
Date of Use 2020-11-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7300 series 65PUT7303 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV
Date of Use 2020-11-17
Shouket Ali
08/10/2020
United Arab Emirates
Are you living in Abu Dhabi
Well, until now, it's doing very well, but the keyboard doesn't really work, so you can not use it for typing, otherwise, everything is good. I will recommend it to others.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7300 series 55PUT7303 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7300 series 55PUT7303 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV
KAYY
31/07/2019
United Arab Emirates
Screen is superior
Im completely satisfied by the tv performance Connected to internet Screen is nice Sound is great
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7300 series 55PUT7303 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV
Date of Use 2019-06-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7300 series 55PUT7303 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV
Date of Use 2019-06-30
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
Its functionality is subject to ChromeCast built-in apps and smart devises. For more details, please visit ChromeCast built-in product pages.