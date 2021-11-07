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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing

Discontinued

6700 series4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

65PUT6703/56

3.4

| (5) Reviews

Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Smart TV

Sit back and enjoy the rich quality of 4K UHD on a Smart TV that’s brilliantly easy to use. Access favourite content instantly with SAPHI. Pixel Precise Ultra HD makes everything look smooth and sharp. And Ambilight ties it all together.

See all benefits

with Ambilight 3-sided and Saphi system

Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Smart TV

  • 164 cm (65")

  • 4K Ultra HD LED TV

  • Quad Core

  • DVB-T/T2

Ambilight. Take the emotion beyond the screen.

Ambilight. Take the emotion beyond the screen.

With Philips Ambilight, movies and games feel more immersive. Music gets a light show. And your screen will feel bigger than it is. Intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast on-screen colours onto the walls, and into the room, in real time. You get perfectly tuned ambient lighting. And one more reason to love your TV.

Ultra-slim frame with aluminium coloured bezel & stand.

Modern European Design is visible in the floating aluminium stands finished in dark silver matching the ultra-slim bezel.

4K Ultra HD. Pictures so sharp you'll think you're there.

4K Ultra HD. Pictures so sharp you'll think you're there.

With four times the resolution of conventional Full HD, Ultra HD lights up your screen with over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology. Experience improved images regardless of the original content, and enjoy a sharper picture with superior depth, contrast, natural motion and vivid details.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.4

of 5

5

Reviews

4
3
2

07/11/2021

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

Great value for money!

3 HDMI Optical audio output Nice AMBILIGHT that follows video on TV! Smart TV works!

Pros

Great value 65” TV, LED ambilight! can be use aa audio player while screen is off

Cons

OS have no update this year (2021)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 6700 series 65PUT6703 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

Date of Use 2020-11-07

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 6700 series 65PUT6703 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

Date of Use 2020-11-07

24/09/2020

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

Great value against money

I have been using this 65 inch model since 1 year. As of now, i never faced any problem. It runs youtube, netflix and amazon prime brilliantly. I hardly used its browser (but I believe a smart tv is not meant for browsing). It runs 4K utra HD videos available on you tube very well. Ambi light feature is unique in philips brands only. Mira cast works as well, but my opinion in sharing mobile screen with TV is very limited. It comes with HDMI MHL port, so better to use this to connect your mobile if you want full performance (never tried it). In all if you want to use smart tv for video streaming, then you can trust on this product. if you are technical geek, then you will never find a product with 100% satisfaction.

Pros

Budget, Speed is good, 4K videos run very well

Cons

Not really

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 6700 series 65PUT6703 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

Date of Use 2019-09-24

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 6700 series 65PUT6703 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

Date of Use 2019-09-24

05/07/2020

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

I don't know

The cheapest branded 65 inch 4k TV uhd with a new bezelless design

Pros

Cheap

Cons

Not android

This review was made for 6700 series 65PUT6703 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

Date of Use 2020-06-05

This review was made for 6700 series 65PUT6703 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

Date of Use 2020-06-05

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Disclaimers

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.

  2. (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.

  3. Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.

  4. Compatibility depends on Wifi Miracast certification & Android 4.2 or later. For more details please refer to your device documentation.