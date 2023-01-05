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2 year warranty

All series

OLED 8 series 4K UHD LED Smart TV

Discontinued

Support

OLED 8 series4K UHD LED Smart TV

65OLED805/56

OLED 8 series 4K UHD LED Smart TV

Discontinued

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Control your TV with your smart device

Philips Smart TV App

The Philips Smart TV app turns your smartphone or tablet into a smart remote, letting you switch channels, adjust volume, browse apps, and fine-tune your Ambilight settings with ease.

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Philips Smart TV App

Software & drivers

Software upgrade

  • version: 201.000.215.200
  • ZIP file, 1.1 GB
  • 5 January 2023

Firmwarehistory

  • version: 201.000.215.200
  • PDF file, 575.8 kB
  • 5 January 2023

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet - English (US)

  • PDF file, 908.8 kB
  • 2 October 2023

User manual

  • PDF file, 1.5 MB
  • 3 March 2023

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Warranty

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