2 year warranty
Discontinued
65OLED804/56
4K UHD OLED Android TV
Rich, natural colors. Exquisite detail in bright and dark scenes. From an HDR miniseries to sports, this Philips 4K OLED TV brings lifelike depth and smooth motion to all the content you love. Ambilight completes the picture beautifully.
164 cm (65") Ambilight TV
HDR 10+/ WCG 99%
P5 Pro Perfect Picture Engine
With Philips Ambilight, movies and games feel more immersive. Music gets a light show. And your screen will feel bigger than it is. Intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast on-screen colours onto the walls, and into the room, in real time. You get perfectly tuned ambient lighting. And one more reason to love your TV.
With a Philips OLED TV, every scene feels impressively real. Individual pixels can be dimmed or turned off, giving deeper blacks, vibrant colours, and astonishing contrast. Even details in shadows and highlights are precisely reproduced. You also get a wider viewing angle and, thanks to the Philips processing engine, beautifully smooth motion.
Philips P5 Pro Perfect Picture Engine, with the brand new generation Picture Quality Processor brings you to another level of visual experience. See our OLED TVs with the truest of blacks, vibrant colors, most realistic natural skin tones and incredibly smooth motion. Now you can see every details with greater depth impression, clean and yet sharper picture performance. Our Philips OLED TV brings you a new era of picture quality realism.
Reviews
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
Its functionality is subject to ChromeCast built-in apps and smart devises. For more details, please visit ChromeCast built-in product pages.