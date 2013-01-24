4K UHD OLED Android TV
Rich, natural colors. Exquisite detail in bright and dark scenes. From an HDR miniseries to sports, this Philips 4K OLED TV brings lifelike depth and smooth motion to all the content you love. Ambilight completes the picture beautifully. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
4K UHD OLED Android TV
Rich, natural colors. Exquisite detail in bright and dark scenes. From an HDR miniseries to sports, this Philips 4K OLED TV brings lifelike depth and smooth motion to all the content you love. Ambilight completes the picture beautifully. See all benefits
4K UHD OLED Android TV
Rich, natural colors. Exquisite detail in bright and dark scenes. From an HDR miniseries to sports, this Philips 4K OLED TV brings lifelike depth and smooth motion to all the content you love. Ambilight completes the picture beautifully. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
4K UHD OLED Android TV
Rich, natural colors. Exquisite detail in bright and dark scenes. From an HDR miniseries to sports, this Philips 4K OLED TV brings lifelike depth and smooth motion to all the content you love. Ambilight completes the picture beautifully. See all benefits
With Philips Ambilight, movies and games feel more immersive. Music gets a light show. And your screen will feel bigger than it is. Intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast on-screen colours onto the walls, and into the room, in real time. You get perfectly tuned ambient lighting. And one more reason to love your TV.
With a Philips OLED TV, every scene feels impressively real. Individual pixels can be dimmed or turned off, giving deeper blacks, vibrant colours, and astonishing contrast. Even details in shadows and highlights are precisely reproduced. You also get a wider viewing angle and, thanks to the Philips processing engine, beautifully smooth motion.
Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look-and sound-gloriously real. Whether it's the latest streaming series or a Blu-Ray disc set, you'll enjoy contrast, brightness, and color that reflect the director's original intentions. And hear spacious sound with clarity, detail, and depth.
With a Philips HDR10+ TV, picture quality is even more immersive and lifelike. Dynamic metadata enables your TV to adjust brightness levels from frame to frame. From bright skies to candlelit temples, colours look real. Original details are preserved. Contrast is impeccable.
Go beyond traditional TV programming with Google Play Store and Philips App Gallery. Experience endless movies, TV, music, apps and games online. More to love.
Control your Philips Android TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix, or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices-like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa.
Philips P5 Pro Perfect Picture Engine, with the brand new generation Picture Quality Processor brings you to another level of visual experience. See our OLED TVs with the truest of blacks, vibrant colors, most realistic natural skin tones and incredibly smooth motion. Now you can see every details with greater depth impression, clean and yet sharper picture performance. Our Philips OLED TV brings you a new era of picture quality realism.
Ambilight
Picture/Display
Supported Display Resolution
Android TV
Smart TV Features
Processing
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Connectivity
Multimedia Applications
Power
Sound
Dimensions
Accessories
Smart TV