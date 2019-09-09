I previously had a Philips PFL9706 that I brought in 2012 which I was very happy with in terms of picture quality. But when this new 4K model came out, I thought I'll buy a Philips again, especially after reading such good reviews. I have had the tv now over a month but can't say I'm overall happy with it, the picture is good but between normal HD and the 4K up scaling its meant to do, I don't see a big difference and in the reviews that I've read, the tv is meant to do a excellent job at this. I have 4k material on a USB stick and it is good and obviously better than HD but I'm still not blown away by its performance maybe when I get a 4K player with 4k films, I may be thoroughly impressed....I hope so given that I've spent a lot of money on the tv! Ambilight is more impressive on my old 9706 than this one has 'saturation' in the menu rather than 'dynamic' on the old one and does not go high or in-depth enough so a bit disappointed there as the ambilight colours are not as colourful or true to the picture on screen. I like the design and overall its OK, just not as fantastic as I hoped for!