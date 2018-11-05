Search terms

EN
AR

Razor Slim 4K UHD OLED Android TV

65OLED803/56
Overall rating / 5
  • Razor Slim 4K UHD OLED Android TV Razor Slim 4K UHD OLED Android TV Razor Slim 4K UHD OLED Android TV
    -{discount-value}

    Razor Slim 4K UHD OLED Android TV

    65OLED803/56
    Overall rating / 5

    Razor Slim 4K UHD OLED Android TV

    Enrich your viewing with the Philips 803 OLED TV. Experience a sharper 4K UHD picture and a wider viewing angle. Enjoy immersive movie or gaming nights with Ambilight. This smart TV won’t take over your living room-unless you want it to. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Razor Slim 4K UHD OLED Android TV

    Razor Slim 4K UHD OLED Android TV

    Enrich your viewing with the Philips 803 OLED TV. Experience a sharper 4K UHD picture and a wider viewing angle. Enjoy immersive movie or gaming nights with Ambilight. This smart TV won’t take over your living room-unless you want it to. See all benefits

    Razor Slim 4K UHD OLED Android TV

    Enrich your viewing with the Philips 803 OLED TV. Experience a sharper 4K UHD picture and a wider viewing angle. Enjoy immersive movie or gaming nights with Ambilight. This smart TV won’t take over your living room-unless you want it to. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Razor Slim 4K UHD OLED Android TV

    Razor Slim 4K UHD OLED Android TV

    Enrich your viewing with the Philips 803 OLED TV. Experience a sharper 4K UHD picture and a wider viewing angle. Enjoy immersive movie or gaming nights with Ambilight. This smart TV won’t take over your living room-unless you want it to. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all 4K Ultra HD

      Razor Slim 4K UHD OLED Android TV

      with Ambilight 3-sided

      • 164 cm (65") Ambilight TV
      • 4100 Picture Performance Index
      • HDR perfect WCG 99%
      • P5 Perfect Picture Engine
      Ambilight. Take the emotion beyond the screen.

      Ambilight. Take the emotion beyond the screen.

      With Philips Ambilight, movies and games feel more immersive. Music gets a light show. And your screen will feel bigger than it is. Intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast on-screen colours onto the walls, and into the room, in real time. You get perfectly tuned ambient lighting. And one more reason to love your TV.

      4K UHD OLED TV. This is what lifelike feels like.

      4K UHD OLED TV. This is what lifelike feels like.

      With a Philips OLED TV, every scene feels impressively real. Individual pixels can be dimmed or turned off, giving deeper blacks, vibrant colours, and astonishing contrast. Even details in shadows and highlights are precisely reproduced. You also get a wider viewing angle and, thanks to the Philips processing engine, beautifully smooth motion.

      Philips P5 Engine. Whatever the source, always perfection.

      Philips P5 Engine. Whatever the source, always perfection.

      The Philips P5 Perfect Picture Engine delivers an image as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colours are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. And motion is so smooth that you'll never lose sight of the ball, no matter how fast the play.

      HDR Perfect. Truly cinematic colour, depth, and dimension

      HDR Perfect. Truly cinematic colour, depth, and dimension

      High Dynamic Range Perfect delivers a sensory experience that captures the original richness and liveliness of your content. Enjoy brighter highlights, ultimate contrast and vivid colors just like the director intented.

      Google Assistant built-in. Content and more at your command.

      Google Assistant built-in. Content and more at your command.

      Control your Philips Android TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix, or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices-like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa.

      Google Play store and Philips app gallery. More to love.

      Google Play store and Philips app gallery. More to love.

      Go beyond traditional TV programming with Google Play Store and Philips App Gallery. Experience endless movies, TV, music, apps and games online. More to love.

      Certified UHD Premium. Feast your eyes.

      The Ultra HD Premium certification on your Philips OLED TV is the promise of an incredibly lifelike 4K UHD picture for the content you love. You'll be captivated by greater brightness and contrast, and a wider colour gamut that unlocks millions of subtle shades. The HDR content you watch will come to life with more realistic depth and detail.

      Add more content with 16 GB of expandable memory.

      16GB of expandable memory means there is plenty of room to store all your favorite content and to install more apps.

      DTS HD Premium Sound. Deep bass and crystal-clear dialogue

      DTS HD Premium Suite delivers high-end audio processing for better sound from your speakers. Preserving the purity of the original content, you'll enjoy immersive sound, deep bass and crystal clear dialog without any fluctuations, clipping, or distortion.

      Philips Triple Ring technology. Powerful performance.

      With enhanced Philips Triple Ring technology, we have an even more powerful speaker movement in our subwoofers. More movement means more punch-so you will enjoy powerful sound even in our thin Philips TV design.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Version
        3-sided
        Ambilight Features
        • Built in Ambilight+hue
        • Ambilight Music
        • Game Mode
        • Wall colour adaptive
        • Lounge mode

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD OLED
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        164  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        65  inch
        Panel resolution
        3840x2160
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Pixel engine
        P5 Perfect Picture Engine
        Picture enhancement
        • Perfect Natural Motion
        • Ultra Resolution
        • Micro Dimming Perfect
        • 4100 PPI
        • HDR Perfect

      • Android TV

        OS
        Android™ 7.0 (Nougat)
        Pre-installed apps
        • Google Play Movies*
        • Google Play Music*
        • Google search
        • YouTube
        Memory size(Flash)
        • 16GB*
        • extendable via USB storage
        Memory size to install apps
        12GB

      • Smart TV Features

        User Interaction
        • MultiRoom Client and Server
        • SimplyShare
        Program
        • Pause TV
        • USB Recording*
        SmartTV apps*
        • Online Video Stores
        • Open Internet Browser
        • Social TV
        • TV on Demand
        • Youtube
        Ease of Installation
        • Auto detect Philips devices
        • Network installation wizard
        • Settings assistant wizard
        • Device connection wizard
        Ease of Use
        • One-stop Smart Menu button
        • Onscreen Usermanual
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Basic - Fill Screen
        • Fit to Screen
        • Advance - Shift
        • Zoom, Stretch
        Philips TV Remote app*
        • Apps
        • Channels
        • Control
        • NowOnTV
        • TV Guide
        • Video On Demand
        Remote Control
        • with Keyboard
        • with Voice

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        50W
        Sound Features
        Triple ring technology
        Sound Enhancement
        • Clear Sound
        • Smart Sound
        • DTS-HD Premium Sound

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        Number of USBs
        2
        Number of component in (YPbPr)
        1
        Wireless connections
        • Dual Band
        • Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2x2 integrated
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Audio L/R in
        • Headphone out
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        HDCP 2.2
        Yes on all HDMI

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • VP9
        • HEVC (H.265)
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .SMI
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on all HDMI
        up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @60Hz
        Computer inputs on HDMI3/4
        up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @30Hz
        Video inputs on HDMI1/2
        up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @60Hz
        Video inputs on HDMI3/4
        up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @30Hz

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        HEVC support
        Yes
        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        TV Program guide*
        8 day Electronic Program Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 35 °C
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Light sensor
        • Picture mute (for radio)

      • Dimensions

        Box width
        1660  mm
        Box height
        1002  mm
        Box depth
        174  mm
        Set Width
        1448.7  mm
        Set Height
        829.5  mm
        Set Depth
        49.3  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1448.7  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        842.2  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        280.0  mm
        VESA wall mount compatible
        300 x 300 mm
        Product weight
        27.1  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        27.4  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        35.6  kg

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • 2 x AA Batteries
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Mini-jack to L/R cable
        • Mini-jack to YPbPr cable
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • Table top stand

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 2 x AA Batteries
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Mini-jack to L/R cable
      • Mini-jack to YPbPr cable
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Remote Control
      • Table top stand

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • Its functionality is subject to ChromeCast built-in apps and smart devises. For more details, please visit ChromeCast built-in product pages.
          • Google Assistant built-in will come as a software update for 2018 Android TVs.
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.