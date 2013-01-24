Home
4K UHD LED Android TV

55PUT8516/56
Overall rating / 5
    The one to watch

    Choosing your next TV just got easy. When you’re looking for superb picture and sound, easy connectivity, and responsive, hassle-free gaming-you’re looking for The One. Plus you get Ambilight for an immersive experience like no other. See all benefits

    The one to watch

    Choosing your next TV just got easy. When you’re looking for superb picture and sound, easy connectivity, and responsive, hassle-free gaming-you’re looking for The One. Plus you get Ambilight for an immersive experience like no other. See all benefits

      The one to watch

      4K UHD LED Android TV with Ambilight

      • 3-sided Ambilight TV
      • Major HDR formats supported
      • P5 Perfect Picture Engine
      • 139 cm (55") Android TV
      The one with magical Ambilight. Only from Philips.

      The one with magical Ambilight. Only from Philips.

      With Philips Ambilight every moment feels closer. Intelligent LEDs around the edge of the TV respond to the on-screen action and emit an immersive glow that's simply captivating. Experience it once and wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

      Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look-and sound-glorious. You'll enjoy a picture that reflects the director's original intentions and experience spacious sound with real clarity and depth.

      The one that's simply smart. Android TV

      The one that's simply smart. Android TV

      Your Philips Android TV gives you the content you want-when you want it. You can customize the home screen to display your favorite apps, making it simple to start streaming the movies and shows you love. Or pick up where you left off.

      Whatever the source, always perfection. Philips P5 engine.

      Whatever the source, always perfection. Philips P5 engine.

      The Philips P5 engine delivers a picture as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colors are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. Motion is perfectly smooth.

      The one with a vibrant HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.

      The one with a vibrant HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.

      Your Philips 4K UHD TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision. Whether it's a must-watch series or the latest video game, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colors will be truer.

      The one for multi-room audio. DTS Play-Fi compatible

      The one for multi-room audio. DTS Play-Fi compatible

      With DTS Play-Fi on your Philips TV you can connect to compatible speakers in any room. Got wireless speakers in the kitchen? Listen to the movie while you make a snack, or keep up with the sports commentary while you get everyone drinks.

      The one for gamers. Low latency on any console.

      The one for gamers. Low latency on any console.

      Your Philips TV boasts the latest HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and the TV automatically switches to a low latency setting when you start playing a game on your console. VRR is supported for smooth fast-action gameplay. Ambilight's gaming mode brings the thrill right into the room.

      Voice control. The Google Assistant. Works with Alexa.

      Voice control. The Google Assistant. Works with Alexa.

      Push a button on the remote to talk to the Google Assistant. Control the TV or Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices with your voice. Or ask Alexa to control the TV via Alexa-enabled devices.

      Major HDR formats. See more of what the director intended.

      Major HDR formats. See more of what the director intended.

      Your Philips TV is primed to get the most out of the HDR10+ video format. Contrast, color, and brightness levels are adjusted from frame to frame. Whether it's a must-watch series or the new blockbuster, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colors will be truer.Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

      Slim, attractive design

      Looking for a TV that fits with your room? The virtually bezel-free screen of this 4K smart TV goes with just about any interior. The slim feet make it seem as if the screen is floating above your TV unit, and you can widen the feet to accommodate longer soundbars.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Version
        3-sided
        Ambilight Features
        • Built in Ambilight+hue
        • Ambilight Music
        • Game Mode
        • Wall colour adaptive
        • Lounge mode
        • AmbiWakeup
        • AmbiSleep
        • Philips Wireless Home Speakers
          Compatible with Philips Wireless Home Speakers

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Panel resolution
        3840x2160
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Pixel engine
        P5 Perfect Picture Engine
        Picture enhancement
        • Ultra Resolution
        • Dolby Vision
        • HDR10+
        • Micro Dimming Pro
        • ISF Color Management

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on all HDMI
        • HDR supported, HDR10/ HLG
        • up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @60Hz
        • HDR supported, HDR10+/HLG
        Video inputs on all HDMI
        • up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @60Hz
        • HDR supported
        • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
        • HDR10+/Dolby Vision

      • Android TV

        OS
        Android TV™ 10 (Q)
        Pre-installed apps
        • Google Play Movies*
        • Google Play Music*
        • Google Search
        • YouTube
        • Netflix
        • Amazon instant video
        • BBC iplayer
        • Amazon Prime Video
        • Disney+
        • Fitness App
        • Spotify
        Memory size(Flash)
        32GB*

      • Smart TV Features

        User Interaction
        SimplyShare
        Program
        • Pause TV
        • USB recording*
        Ease of Installation
        • Auto detect Philips devices
        • Device connection wizard
        • Network installation wizard
        • Settings assistant wizard
        Ease of Use
        • One-stop smart menu button
        • Onscreen usermanual
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade
        • FW download in background
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Basic - Fill Screen
        • Fit to screen
        • Advance - Shift
        • Zoom, stretch
        • Wide screen
        Remote Control
        with Voice
        Voice assistant*
        • Google Assistant built-in
        • RC with Mic.
        • Works with Alexa

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        HEVC support
        Yes
        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        TV Program guide*
        8 day Electronic Program Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connections
        • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2x2, Dual band
        • Bluetooth 5.0
        Other connections
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Headphone out
        • Service connector
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI
        HDMI ARC
        Yes for all ports
        HDMI eARC
        Yes on HDMI2
        HDMI VRR
        Yes on HDMI1 & HDMI2

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • VP9
        • HEVC (H.265)
        • AV1
        • HEVC
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .SMI
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • 360 photo
        • HEIF

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 35 °C
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Light sensor
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Eco mode

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        20W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Dolby Atmos
        • A.I. Sound
        • Clear Dialogue
        • Night mode
        • A.I. EQ
        • Dolby Bass Enhancement
        • Dolby Volume Leveler
        • DTS Play-Fi
        • Mimi Sound Personalization
        Speaker configuration
        2x10W full range speaker

      • Dimensions

        VESA wall mount compatible
        200 x 300 mm
        Box depth
        160  mm
        Box height
        840  mm
        Box width
        1360  mm
        Product weight
        27.1  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        28.4  kg
        Set Depth
        81.6  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        782  mm
        Set Height
        709  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        1006  mm
        Set Width
        1231  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1231  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        tbc  kg

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Power cord
        • Table top stand
        • 2 x AAA Batteries

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Power cord
      • Table top stand
      • 2 x AAA Batteries

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.netflix.com
          • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.