Other items in the box
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- Legal and safety brochure
- Table top stand
- Remote Control
Fits anywhere. Fine-looking it is.
Meet Philips Smart TV. This Philips 4K TV will turn up the joy in your home! You get thrilling picture quality, all the apps you could want, and epic gaming. Plus, you can add a soundbar or speakers and build your perfect home cinema setu See all benefits
With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows, and games look and sound incredible. See the picture the director wanted you to see-no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.
No matter what you watch, this 4K LED TV gives you a bright, ultra-sharp picture with vivid colors. Plus, the TV is compatible with all major HDR formats so you'll see more detaill-even in dark and bright areas-when you're streaming HDR content.
Go beyond traditional TV programming with Google Play Store . Experience endless movies, TV, music, apps and games online. More to love.
HDMI 2.1 lets you get the best from your console, with fast gameplay and smooth graphics. VRR is supported, and a low-input-lag setting activates automatically when you turn on your console. Ambilight's gaming mode makes the thrills feel bigger.
Control your Philips Google TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix, or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices-like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa.
What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together movies, shows, and more, from across your apps and subscriptions-and organises them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.
The beauty of 4K Ultra HD TV is in savoring every detail. Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine converts any input picture into stunning UHD resolution on your screen. Enjoy a smooth, yet sharp moving image and exceptional contrast. Discover deeper blacks, whiter whites, vivid colors and natural skin tones - every time, and from any source.
