Other items in the box
- 2 x AA Batteries
- Legal and safety brochure
- Mini-jack to L/R cable
- Mini-jack to YPbPr cable
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- Remote Control
- Table top stand
Razor Slim 4K UHD OLED Android TV
Enrich your viewing with the Philips 803 OLED TV. Experience a sharper 4K UHD picture and a wider viewing angle. Enjoy immersive movie or gaming nights with Ambilight. This smart TV won’t take over your living room-unless you want it to. See all benefits
The Philips P5 engine delivers a picture as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colors are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. Motion is perfectly smooth.
With Philips Ambilight, movies and games feel more immersive. Music gets a light show. And your screen will feel bigger than it is. Intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast on-screen colours onto the walls, and into the room, in real time. You get perfectly tuned ambient lighting. And one more reason to love your TV.
With a Philips OLED TV, every scene feels impressively real. Individual pixels can be dimmed or turned off, giving deeper blacks, vibrant colours, and astonishing contrast. Even details in shadows and highlights are precisely reproduced. You also get a wider viewing angle and, thanks to the Philips processing engine, beautifully smooth motion.
High Dynamic Range Perfect delivers a sensory experience that captures the original richness and liveliness of your content. Enjoy brighter highlights, ultimate contrast and vivid colors just like the director intented.
Control your Philips Android TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix, or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices-like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa.
Go beyond traditional TV programming with Google Play Store and Philips App Gallery. Experience endless movies, TV, music, apps and games online. More to love.
The Ultra HD Premium certification on your Philips OLED TV is the promise of an incredibly lifelike 4K UHD picture for the content you love. You'll be captivated by greater brightness and contrast, and a wider colour gamut that unlocks millions of subtle shades. The HDR content you watch will come to life with more realistic depth and detail.
16GB of expandable memory means there is plenty of room to store all your favorite content and to install more apps.
DTS HD Premium Suite delivers high-end audio processing for better sound from your speakers. Preserving the purity of the original content, you'll enjoy immersive sound, deep bass and crystal clear dialog without any fluctuations, clipping, or distortion.
With enhanced Philips Triple Ring technology, we have an even more powerful speaker movement in our subwoofers. More movement means more punch-so you will enjoy powerful sound even in our thin Philips TV design.
Ambilight
Picture/Display
Supported Display Resolution
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Android TV
Smart TV Features
Multimedia Applications
Processing
Sound
Connectivity
Power
Accessories
Dimensions
