OLED

4K Ambilight TV

55OLED708/56
    Whatever you watch. Whatever you play.

    Our most affordable OLED TV brings you closer to everything you love. The lifelike picture, Dolby Atmos sound, and Ambilight’s immersive halo create cinema-sized excitement for every show, movie, and game. Right there in your living room. See all benefits

    Whatever you watch. Whatever you play.

    Our most affordable OLED TV brings you closer to everything you love. The lifelike picture, Dolby Atmos sound, and Ambilight’s immersive halo create cinema-sized excitement for every show, movie, and game. Right there in your living room. See all benefits

    Our most affordable OLED TV brings you closer to everything you love. The lifelike picture, Dolby Atmos sound, and Ambilight’s immersive halo create cinema-sized excitement for every show, movie, and game. Right there in your living room. See all benefits

      Whatever you watch. Whatever you play.

      4K Ambilight TV

      • 139 cm (55") Ambilight TV
      • P5 AI perfect picture engine
      • Dolby Atmos sound
      • Google TV™
      Immerse in what you love. Ambilight TV.

      Immerse in what you love. Ambilight TV.

      Ambilight TVs are the only TVs with LED lights behind the screen that react to what you watch, immersing you in a halo of colorful light. It changes everything: your TV seems bigger, and you'll be drawn deeper into your favorite shows, movies, and games.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows, and games look and sound incredible. See the picture the director wanted you to see-no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.

      Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi

      Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi

      You get great, clear TV sound right out of the box. If you want more, Philips Wireless Home System with DTS Play-Fi lets you connect to compatible soundbars and wireless speakers around your home in seconds. You can even create a home theatre surround-sound system using your TV as a central speaker.

      Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 engine with AI.

      Philips P5 processor with AI delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich color, and smooth motion.

      Epic gaming. 120Hz, ultra-low lag, G-sync, VRR, FreeSync.

      Play without limits and immerse in OLED's incredible realism! HDMI 2.1, a blazing-fast 120Hz native refresh rate, and ultra-low input lag get the best out of next-gen gaming gear with fluid, responsive gameplay, and super-smooth natural motion. Ambilight's gaming mode brings even bigger thrills.

      Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google.

      What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together movies, shows, and more, from across your apps and subscriptions-and organises them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Version
        3-sided
        Ambilight Features
        • Built in Ambilight+hue
        • Wall colour adaptive
        • Lounge mode
        • Game Mode
        • Ambilight Music
        • AmbiWakeup
        • AmbiSleep
        • Philips Wireless Home Speakers
          Compatible with Philips Wireless Home Speakers
        • Ambilight Aurora
        • Ambilight Bootup Animation

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD OLED
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Native refresh rate
        120  Hz
        Picture engine
        P5 AI Perfect Picture Engine
        Picture enhancement
        • Wide Color Gamut 97% DCI/P3
        • Perfect Natural Motion
        • Micro Dimming Perfect
        • Dolby Vision
        • A.I. PQ mode
        • CalMAN Ready
        • HDR10+ Adaptive
        • Filmmaker mode
        • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

      • Display input resolution

        Resolution-Refresh rate
        • 576p-50Hz
        • 640x480-60Hz
        • 720p-50Hz,60Hz
        • 1920x1080p-24Hz,25Hz,30Hz,50Hz
        • ,60Hz,100Hz,120Hz.
        • 2560x1440-60Hz,120Hz
        • 3840x2160p-24Hz,25Hz,30Hz,50Hz
        • , 60Hz,100Hz,120Hz.

      • Android TV

        OS
        Google TV™
        Memory size(Flash)
        32GB*
        Pre-installed apps
        • Google Play Movies*
        • Google Search
        • YouTube
        • Netflix
        • Amazon Prime Video
        • Disney+
        • YouTube Music
        Gaming cloud
        • Geforce Now
        • Stadia

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Smart TV Features

        Interactive TV
        HbbTV
        Voice assistant*
        • Google Assistant built-in
        • RC with Mic.
        • Works with Alexa
        Remote Control
        with Voice

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        TV Program guide*
        8 day Electronic Program Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext
        HEVC support
        Yes

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60Hz
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Eco mode
        • Light sensor

      • Sound

        Codec
        • AC-4
        • Dolby Atmos
        • Dolby Digital MS12 V2.6.1
        • DTS:X
        Audio
        • 2.1 Channel
        • Output power : 70 Watt (RMS)
        Sound Enhancement
        • A.I. Sound
        • Clear Dialogue
        • Dolby Atmos
        • Dolby Bass Enhancement
        • Dolby Volume Leveler
        • Night mode
        • A.I. EQ
        • DTS Play-Fi
        • Mimi Sound Personalization
        • Room Calibration
        Speaker configuration
        10Wx4 mid-high speaker, 30W sub-woofer

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        Number of USBs
        3
        Wireless connection
        • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2x2, Dual band
        • Bluetooth 5.0
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        HDMI ARC
        Yes on HDMI2
        HDMI 2.1 features
        • eARC on HDMI 2
        • eARC/ VRR/ ALLM supported
        • Max 48Gbps data rate
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        EasyLink 2.0
        • HDMI-CEC for Philips TV/SB
          Proprietary HDMI-CEC for Philips TV/SB
        • External setting via TV UI
          External sound bar setting via TV UI
        Other connections
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Headphone out

      • Supported HDMI video features

        Gaming
        • ALLM
        • AMD FreeSync Premium
        • Dolby Vision Game
        • HDMI VRR
        • HGiG
        • Nvidia G-Sync compatible
        HDMI 1/2
        • HDMI 2.1 ful bandwidth 48Gbps
        • upto 4K 120Hz
        HDMI 3/4
        HDMI 2.0
        HDR
        • Dolby Vision
        • HDR10
        • HDR10+
        • HDR10+ Adaptive
        • HLG
        • UHDA

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • VP9
        • HEVC (H.265)
        • AV1
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SMI
        • .SRT
        • .SSA
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .ASS
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        • FLAC
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • 360 photo
        • HEIF

      • Dimensions

        Box depth
        160.0  mm
        Box height
        860.0  mm
        Box width
        1400.0  mm
        Set Depth
        58.0  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        240.0  mm
        Set Height
        708.0  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        723.0  mm
        Set Width
        1228.0  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1228.0  mm
        Distance between 2 stands
        795.0  mm
        Product weight
        17.9  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        18.2  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        24.0  kg
        Wall mount dimensions
        300 x 300 mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Table top stand
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure

