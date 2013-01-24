Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Easy Kit

Spare kit essentials

55475EKKM
  • All the lamps you need in one kit All the lamps you need in one kit All the lamps you need in one kit
    -{discount-value}

    Easy Kit Spare kit essentials

    55475EKKM

    All the lamps you need in one kit

    At Philips Automotive, it is our main goal to care about safety on the road. As it is recommended to always have replacement parts in the car, we offer spare kits with all necessary replacement lamps to face any failure that could occur. See all benefits

    Easy Kit Spare kit essentials

    All the lamps you need in one kit

    At Philips Automotive, it is our main goal to care about safety on the road. As it is recommended to always have replacement parts in the car, we offer spare kits with all necessary replacement lamps to face any failure that could occur. See all benefits

    All the lamps you need in one kit

    At Philips Automotive, it is our main goal to care about safety on the road. As it is recommended to always have replacement parts in the car, we offer spare kits with all necessary replacement lamps to face any failure that could occur. See all benefits

    Easy Kit Spare kit essentials

    All the lamps you need in one kit

    At Philips Automotive, it is our main goal to care about safety on the road. As it is recommended to always have replacement parts in the car, we offer spare kits with all necessary replacement lamps to face any failure that could occur. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all accessories

      All the lamps you need in one kit

      Replacement kit with H1/ H7 lamps

      • H1/H7

      The Easy Kit contains headlamps offering 30% more light

      Our lighting solutions produce a powerful and precise beam with superior light output. Take advantage of headlamp replacement to increase your visibility on the road.

      Robust box construction to prevent damage or breakage

      Spare kit boxes are made of resistant materials and designed to withstand mechanical damage preventing lamps from breakage.

      The Easy Kit have headlamps offering up to 30% more vision

      Designed with drivers in mind, the Easy Kit was optimized to fit in your trunk or glovebox while taking up a minimal amount of space.

      Spare kit is fitted with Philips quality homologated lamps

      The Philips spare kits are fitted with best in class products. Made from high quality materials and tested to the highest specifications to maximize safety and driving comfort of our users. Our entire lamp production is meticulously tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements.

      Range covering 90% of car park

      Offering a large variety of spare bulbs, Philips Spare Kits fit on average 90% of the car park. It is the perfect choice for drivers concerned with their safety.

      Technical Specifications

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V

      • Ordering information

        Ordering code
        69562528

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        0.57  kg
        Height
        16.5  cm
        Length
        30.5  cm
        Width
        9.6  cm

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        KM
        EAN1
        8727900695625
        EAN3
        8727900695656

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        114  g
        Height
        15  cm
        Length
        6.05  cm
        Net weight per piece
        • 108  g
        • 46  g
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        5
        Width
        8.52  cm

      • Product description

        Application
        • Front fog light
        • Front indicator
        • High beam
        • Interior
        • License
        • Low beam
        • Rear fog light
        • Rear indicator
        • Reversing light
        • Side indicator
        • Stop light
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Technology
        Halogen
        Type
        • H1
        • H7
        Designation
        Easy Kit
        Range
        • Spare Kit
        • Easy Kit

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products