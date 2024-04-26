Search terms

7100 series

4K UHD LED TV

50PUT7129/56
    Smart looks. Smart operation. Vibrant picture.

    If it’s a movie today, shows and games tomorrow and sports on the weekend, this Philips 4K smart TV will always give you a vibrant picture. You get cinematic vision and sound with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and seamless Google TV. See all benefits

      4K UHD LED TV

      • 126 cm (50") 4K UHD LED TV
      • Supports major HDR formats
      • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
      • Google TV™
      Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google.

      Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google.

      What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together movies, shows, and more, from across your apps and subscriptions-and organises them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.

      Google Assistant. Control the TV with your voice.

      Google Assistant. Control the TV with your voice.

      Control your Philips Google TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix, or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices-like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows, and games look and sound incredible. See the picture the director wanted you to see-no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.

      Ultra-sharp picture. Vibrant viewing.

      Ultra-sharp picture. Vibrant viewing.

      No matter what you watch, this 4K LED TV gives you a bright, ultra-sharp picture with vivid colors. Plus, the TV is compatible with all major HDR formats so you'll see more detaill-even in dark and bright areas-when you're streaming HDR content.

      Google Play store. More to love

      Google Play store. More to love

      Go beyond traditional TV programming with Google Play Store . Experience endless movies, TV, music, apps and games online. More to love.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Picture enhancement
        • HDR10
        • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
        • Dolby Vision

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on all HDMI
        HDR supported, HDR10/ HLG
        Video inputs on all HDMI
        • HDR supported
        • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        HEVC support
        Yes

      • Smart TV

        OS
        Google TV™
        Memory size (Flash)*
        32GB

      • Smart TV Features

        SmartTV apps*
        • Youtube
        • Amazon Prime Video
        • Google Search
        • YouTube Music
        • Netflix
        • Google Play Movies*
        Ease of Use
        One-stop smart menu button
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Online firmware upgrade
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        Remote Control
        with Voice
        Voice assistant*
        • Google Assistant built-in
        • RC with Mic.

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        MPEG1,MPEG2,MPEG4,H.264,HEVC/H.265,VC1,VP8,VP9
        Music Playback Formats
        • MPEG1/2 Layer 1/2/3
        • AC3
        • FLAC
        • HE-AAC
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SMI
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .ASS
        • .SSA
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • HEIF
        • BMP

      • User Interaction

        Remote Control
        Voice*

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        16W
        Speaker configuration
        8Wx2 speaker
        Codec
        Dolby Atmos
        Sound Enhancement
        Clear Sound

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        3
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connection
        • Bluetooth 5.1
        • Wi-Fi 802 11ac 2x2 Dual band
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • AV+R/L audio input (Mini)
        • Audio Out (3.5mm)
        HDMI eARC
        Yes on HDMI1
        HDCP Support
        Yes

      • Supported HDMI video features

        HDR
        • Dolby Vision
        • HDR10
        • HLG

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 100 -240 V 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 35 °C
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Picture mute (for radio)

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Table top stand
        • Remote Control
        • User Manual

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1110  mm
        Set Height
        653  mm
        Set Depth
        88  mm
        Product weight
        9  kg
        Set width (with stand)
        1110  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        695  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        301  mm
        Product weight (+stand)
        9.6  kg
        Box width
        1213  mm
        Box height
        754  mm
        Box depth
        126  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        12  kg
        Wall mount dimensions
        300 x 300 mm

      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Table top stand
      • Remote Control

