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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front Product Photograph
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Remote Control Photograph
  • Connector Side Drawing
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Remote Control Photograph
  • Connector Side Drawing

Discontinued

6000 seriesFull HD Slim LED TV

43PFT6110/56

1

| (6) Reviews

Full HD Smart Slim LED TV

The right TV for today and tomorrow: Philips 6100 series Smart Slim LED TV with Pixel Plus HD. Experience vivid images, clear sound, and all the features you need with an extra USB and HDMI ports on your TV that you can enjoy at home.

See all benefits

With Pixel Plus HD

Full HD Smart Slim LED TV

  • 108 cm (43")

  • LED TV

  • DVB-T/T2

200Hz PMR for sharp moving images

200Hz PMR for sharp moving images

Perfect Motion Rate combines Philips display technology and advanced video processing techniques to improve the quality of each picture frame. So whether you like gaming, fast paced sporting events or action films, you’ll experience the ultimate in sharpness and smooth moving images.

Edge foot concept creates airy, floating effect

Edge foot concept creates airy, floating effect

When setting out to create a new TV, our teams consider every aspect: from technology to design. Our new edge feet were engineered to create space beneath your TV where a traditional stand would normally sit, offering you a more immersive viewing experience. The effect? A TV that stands confidently with a nod to the future.

PC Input lets you use your TV as a PC monitor

Use your TV as a monitor. Simply connect using a VGA cable and you are ready to go.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

6

Reviews

5
4
3
2

28/07/2024

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

Its Very slow and smart not working

TV is very slow and not working internet. Its not a Smart TV and not able to do software update.

This review was made for 6000 series 43PFT6110 Full HD Slim LED TV

Date of Use 2023-06-28

This review was made for 6000 series 43PFT6110 Full HD Slim LED TV

Date of Use 2023-06-28

06/04/2021

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

It is worst - they call it smart TV

It is worst - they call it smart TV but it is even worst than non smart tvs . Don't waste your money.

This review was made for 6000 series 43PFT6110 Full HD Slim LED TV

Date of Use 2019-04-06

This review was made for 6000 series 43PFT6110 Full HD Slim LED TV

Date of Use 2019-04-06

05/07/2020

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

very slow , can't update software

very slow , can't update software , not able to connect to internet

This review was made for 6000 series 43PFT6110 Full HD Slim LED TV

Date of Use 2019-06-05

This review was made for 6000 series 43PFT6110 Full HD Slim LED TV

Date of Use 2019-06-05

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Disclaimers

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.

  2. Energy consumption in kWh per year, based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.

  3. The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.

  4. (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.