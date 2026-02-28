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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Primary image

Discontinued

5200 seriesFull HD Slim LED TV

43PFT5250S/56

Full HD Slim LED TV

The right TV for every home. Philips 5200 series Full HD slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear picture engine, Integrated Digital Tuner and HDMI connectivity gives you the greatest TV viewing experience and convenience.

See all benefits

With Digital Crystal Clear

Full HD Slim LED TV

  • 108 cm (43")

  • Full HD LED TV

  • DVB-T/T2

100Hz PMR for sharp moving images

100Hz PMR for sharp moving images

Perfect Motion Rate combines Philips display technology and advanced video processing techniques to improve the quality of each picture frame. So whether you like gaming, fast paced sporting events or action films, you’ll experience the ultimate in sharpness and smooth moving images.

Three HDMI inputs and Easylink for integrated connectivity

Three HDMI inputs and Easylink for integrated connectivity

Avoid cable clutter with a single cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you’ll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.

USB for multimedia playback

USB for multimedia playback

Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.

  2. The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.

  3. USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.