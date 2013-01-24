Home
Vision

Xenon car headlight bulb

42402VIC1
  Feel safe, drive safe
    Vision Xenon car headlight bulb

    42402VIC1

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Philips Xenon Vision replaces a single burned-out lamp while matching the color of the unchanged one thanks to it's new single-lamp replacement technology. Therefore it is the ideal replacement lamp and it's economical too! See all benefits

      • Type of lamp: D4S
      • Pack of: 1
      • 42 V,35 W
      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

      Award winning car lamp manufacturer

      Award winning car lamp manufacturer

      Our lamps are often rewarded by automotive experts

      Philips is the inventor of Xenon HID technology

      Philips is the inventor of Xenon HID technology

      Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light for safer driving in all conditions. As a mattter of fact, the intense white light produced by the Xenon HID lamps is comparable to daylight. Studies have demonstrated that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than traditional lamps.

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.

      Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

      Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

      Replace one by one

      Thanks to it's single lamp replacement technoology Xenon Vision allows you to change your bulbs one by one while matching the color temperature of the unchanged lamp. It is the most economical choice for lamp replacement.

      Xenon Vision perfectly matches the unchanged Xenon lamp

      Philips Xenon Vision replaces a single burned-out lamp while matching the color of the unchanged one. Its new single-lamp replacement technology allows for one-by-one replacement while still matching the color temperature of the unchanged lamp. Thus, Xenon Vision is the perfect solution for single-lamp replacement.

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity

      Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass can resist thermal shocks : if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        EAN3
        8727900364866
        EAN1
        8727900364859
        Packaging type
        C1

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        42  V
        Wattage
        35  W

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        Up to 2500h

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        3200 ±450  lm
        Color temperature
        Up to 4300 K

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        42402VIC1
        Ordering code
        36485933

      • Outerpack information

        Height
        5.7  cm
        Length
        11.1  cm
        Width
        9.6  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        0.094  kg

      • Product description

        Type
        D4S
        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Designation
        D4S Vision
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Range
        Xenon Vision
        Technology
        Xenon
        Base
        P32d-5

      • Packed product information

        Pack Quantity
        1
        MOQ (for professionals)
        2
        Gross weight per piece
        45  g
        Height
        9.3  cm
        Length
        5.4  cm
        Net weight per piece
        18.1  g
        Width
        5.4  cm

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        More light
        Product highlight
        Ideal for replacement

