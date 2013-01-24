Home
Android Smart LED TV

32PHT6915/56
    -{discount-value}

    32PHT6915/56
    Family movie night. The big game. Whatever the occasion, settle down to superb picture quality and great sound. This TV makes all your content look great,

    Family movie night. The big game. Whatever the occasion, settle down to superb picture quality and great sound. This TV makes all your content look great, See all benefits

    Family movie night. The big game. Whatever the occasion, settle down to superb picture quality and great sound. This TV makes all your content look great, See all benefits

    Family movie night. The big game. Whatever the occasion, settle down to superb picture quality and great sound. This TV makes all your content look great, See all benefits

      • 80 cm (32")
      • LED TV
      • Android / AI voice control
      Google Assistant. Control the TV with your voice.

      Google Assistant. Control the TV with your voice.

      Control your Philips Android TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix, or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices-like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa.

      Borderless design. Another Philips ingenious invention

      Another Philips ingenious invention, bringing you Philips borderless design Display. Now, you can see more screen images till the edge of your screen, without feeling bothered by a black frame around the Display. A true genuine art masterpiece that now you can really own in your room. This Display is beautiful and minimally invasive. It transcends beyond time and will definitely blends intricately with your modern interior.

      Black arch edge stands

      Dark and incredibly strong. The Philips black arch edge stands in a simple durable construction style on your new TV. It's a wonder how something so small can do so much.

      Android TV. Simply smart.

      Make your Philips Android TV your own. If it's all about Amazon and YouTube this week, and Netflix next week-no problem. A clear, intuitive interface lets you put the content you love front and center. Easily pick up where you left off in the latest series, or check out the new movie releases.

      Google Play store. More to love

      Go beyond traditional TV programming with Google Play Store . Experience endless movies, TV, music, apps and games online. More to love.

      Dolby Digital Plus - improved sound and realistic audio feel

      Dolby Digital Plus, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality audio sound with realistic spatial effects.

      Deep bass and crystal-clear dialogue.

      DTS HD optimizes sound processing by preserving the original sound content so that you can enjoy a better sound from your speakers with crystal-clear dialog.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        LED HD TV
        Panel resolution
        1366 x 768
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Picture enhancement
        HDR10

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        • NTSC
        TV Program guide*
        8 day Electronic Program Guide
        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        3
        Number of USBs
        2
        Other connections
        • Headphone out
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Antenna IEC75
        • Service connector
        • PC Audio In (3.5mm)
        Wireless connections
        • Wi-Fi 802.11n, 2x2,Single band
        • Bluetooth 4.2
        SPDIF digital sound output
        1 (Optical)
        HDMI features
        Audio Return Channel

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • VP9
        • HEVC 265@FHD
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SMI
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • HEIF

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 110-240V 50/60Hz
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 35 °C

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        10W
        Speaker configuration
        5W*2 speaker
        Sound Enhancement
        • Bass Control
        • Virtual Surround

      • Dimensions

        Box width
        798  mm
        Box height
        516  mm
        Box depth
        133  mm
        Set Width
        719.2  mm
        Set Height
        433.7  mm
        Set Depth
        75.6  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        719.2  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        491.5  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        176.5  mm
        Product weight
        4  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        4.2  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        6.4  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        100 x 100 mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Table top stand

      • Android TV

        OS
        Android TV™ 9 (Pie)
        Pre-installed apps
        • Google Play Movies*
        • Google Play Music*
        • Google Search
        • YouTube
        • Amazon Prime Video
        • Netflix

      • Smart TV

        SmartTV apps*
        • Netflix
        • YouTube

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Table top stand

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • Philips TV does not gaurantee 100% interoperability with all HDMI CEC devices
          • Its functionality is subject to ChromeCast built-in apps and smart devises. For more details, please visit ChromeCast built-in product pages.