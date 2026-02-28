2 year warranty
Discontinued
325E8SW/89
Brilliant colors, crisp images
This Philips 32” monitor boasts Quad HD picture quality for superb detail. With an expansive crystal-clear QHD wide viewing angle display, see the big picture with all the details.
E Line
32 (31.5" / 80 cm diag.)
2560 x 1440 (QHD)
These Philips screens deliver Crystalclear, Quad HD 2560x1440 or 2560x1080 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high density pixel count, enabled by high bandwidth sources like USB-C, Displayport, HDMI, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, using 3D graphic applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you Crystalclear images.
This display delivers outstanding color depth with 1.07 billion colors, and the finest gradation, for re-creating smooth, precise, and vivid image. Enjoy accurate and true-to-life visuals whether gaming, watching videos, or working on color critical work with graphics applications.
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. With the new Philips monitor it doesn't have to be. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with AMD FreeSync™ technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.
Reviews
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
The monitor may look different from feature images.