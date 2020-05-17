Search terms

EN
AR

QHD LCD monitor

325E8SW/89
Overall rating / 5
  • Brilliant colors, crisp images Brilliant colors, crisp images Brilliant colors, crisp images
    -{discount-value}

    QHD LCD monitor

    325E8SW/89
    Overall rating / 5

    Brilliant colors, crisp images

    This Philips 32” monitor boasts Quad HD picture quality for superb detail. With an expansive crystal-clear QHD wide viewing angle display, see the big picture with all the details. See all benefits

    QHD LCD monitor

    Brilliant colors, crisp images

    This Philips 32” monitor boasts Quad HD picture quality for superb detail. With an expansive crystal-clear QHD wide viewing angle display, see the big picture with all the details. See all benefits

    Brilliant colors, crisp images

    This Philips 32” monitor boasts Quad HD picture quality for superb detail. With an expansive crystal-clear QHD wide viewing angle display, see the big picture with all the details. See all benefits

    QHD LCD monitor

    Brilliant colors, crisp images

    This Philips 32” monitor boasts Quad HD picture quality for superb detail. With an expansive crystal-clear QHD wide viewing angle display, see the big picture with all the details. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Home monitors

      Brilliant colors, crisp images

      in an elegant design

      • E Line
      • 32 (31.5" / 80 cm diag.)
      • 2560 x 1440 (QHD)
      Crystalclear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

      Crystalclear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

      These Philips screens deliver Crystalclear, Quad HD 2560x1440 or 2560x1080 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high density pixel count, enabled by high bandwidth sources like Displayport, HDMI, Dual link DVI, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, using 3D graphic applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you Crystalclear images.

      Effortlessly smooth gameplay with AMD FreeSync™ technology

      Effortlessly smooth gameplay with AMD FreeSync™ technology

      Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. With the new Philips monitor it doesn't have to be. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with AMD FreeSync™ technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.

      SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

      SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

      The new Philips gaming display has quick access OSD fine tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts display with fastest response time, high color, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode which enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customized settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.

      IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

      IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

      IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

      LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

      LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

      Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

      Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

      HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

      HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

      An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

      DisplayPort connection for maximum visuals

      DisplayPort connection for maximum visuals

      DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to Monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15meter cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates - making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the demanding gaming and movies, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via use of various adapters.

      1.07 billion colors for stunning color and finest gradations

      This display delivers outstanding color depth with 1.07 billion colors, and the finest gradation, for re-creating smooth, precise, and vivid image. Enjoy accurate and true-to-life visuals whether gaming, watching videos, or working on color critical work with graphics applications.

      Eco-friendly materials meet major international standards

      "Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models we utilize upto 65% post consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensure substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with CCFL backlight has been reduced significantly, while eliminated in monitors with LED backlight completely.

      Mercury Free eco-friendly display

      Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        IPS technology
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        31.5 inch / 80 cm
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
        Effective viewing area
        698.11 (H) x 392.69 (V)
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Maximum resolution
        2560 x 1440 @ 75 Hz*
        Pixel Density
        93 PPI
        Response time (typical)
        5 ms (Gray to Gray)*
        Brightness
        250  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1200:1
        SmartContrast
        20,000,000:1
        Pixel pitch
        0.2727 x 0.2727 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage game
        Display colors
        Color support 1.07 billion colors
        Scanning Frequency
        30 - 114 kHz (H) / 48 - 75 Hz (V)
        sRGB
        Yes
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes
        AMD FreeSync™ technology
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • VGA (Analog )
        • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
        • DisplayPort x 1
        • HDMI (digital, HDCP)
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green
        Audio (In/Out)
        Audio out

      • Convenience

        User convenience
        • Power On/Off
        • Menu
        • Volume
        • Input
        • SmartImage Game
        Control software
        SmartControl
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        Kensington lock
        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        51 W (typ.)
        Standby mode
        < 0.5 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        < 0.3 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)
        Power supply
        • Built-in
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (mm)
        731 x 529 x 255  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        731 x 434 x 54  mm
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        815 x 615 x 224  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        7.03  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        6.45  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        9.83  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        MTBF
        50,000 (excluding backlight)  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • RoHS
        • Mercury Free
        • WEEE
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CB
        • cETLus
        • CE Mark

      • Cabinet

        Color
        White & Silver
        Finish
        Glossy

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
          • The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
          • 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
          • The monitor may look different from feature images.

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          You are about to visit a Philips global content page

          You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.