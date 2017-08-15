2 year warranty
Discontinued
323E7QDAB/89
Expand your experience
Expand your viewing experience with this big Philips display. With this expansive 32" class full HD display you can truly immerse yourself into the game, or even give yourself needed space to spread out your work.
E Line
32 (viewable 31.5" / 80 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Swheatie
15/08/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great enhancement to viewing PC and laptop content, despite obsure pictorial instructions
This is a computer monitor that helps prevent eye strain for this 63 year old PC and laptop user. With this, I can focus more on my own and others' communication output rather than the effort of reading and viewing. With a smaller TV elsewhere in the house, I opted for this monitor largely on the grounds of budget compared to a Full HD TV that can wait for later -- say January sales. I found set up more difficult than use, however. Given the size of it, I was really glad to have someone else deliver it from my online order; getting it out of the box and mounted is probably ideally a two-person job. I know Philips are keen to minimise environmental damage as evidenced by reduction of lead and other hazardous materials in this monitor's creation, but I found the very small size of the initial set up picture instructions a strain: double the size of paper for those instructions would have been a great help. Someone I showed the pictographic instructions too, being less PC-friendly than me, said she would have never guessed the meaning of the pictograph for inserting CD into laptop. So I'd say that the 'room for improvement' would be simple to accomplish with more space on the paper instructions, aiding cost-effectivelness.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 323E7QDAB LCD display
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 323E7QDAB LCD display
SBS1
15/08/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great enhancement to viewing PC and laptop content, despite obsure pictorial instructions
This is a computer monitor that helps prevent eye strain for this 63 year old PC and laptop user. With this, I can focus more on my own and others' communication output rather than the effort of reading and viewing. With a smaller TV elsewhere in the house, I opted for this monitor largely on the grounds of budget compared to a Full HD TV that can wait for later -- say January sales. I found set up more difficult than use, however. Given the size of it, I was really glad to have someone else deliver it from my online order; getting it out of the box and mounted is probably ideally a two-person job. I know Philips are keen to minimise environmental damage as evidenced by reduction of lead and other hazardous materials in this monitor's creation, but I found the very small size of the initial set up picture instructions a strain: double the size of paper for those instructions would have been a great help. Someone I showed the pictographic instructions too, being less PC-friendly than me, said she would have never guessed the meaning of the pictograph for inserting CD into laptop. So I'd say that the 'room for improvement' would be simple to accomplish with more space on the paper instructions, aiding cost-effectivelness.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 323E7QDAB LCD display
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 323E7QDAB LCD display
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
HDMI cables vary depending on region and models.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse