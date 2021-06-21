Search terms

4K Ultra HD LCD monitor

    Experience true color, unconstrained visuals

    This Philips 4K UHD monitor features stunning, ultra-clear visuals and stylish design for your workspace. Equipped with USB 3.2 for SuperSpeed data transfer and fast charging, and MultiView meets the need for usability and productivity. See all benefits

      Experience true color, unconstrained visuals

      • E Line
      • 28" (71.1 cm)
      • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
      UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precision

      UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precision

      These Philips displays utilize high performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, using 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.

      Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colors for a vivid picture

      Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colors for a vivid picture

      Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colors for a more brilliant picture. Ultra Wide-Color wider "color gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring, media entertainment, images, and even productivity more alive and vivid colors from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.

      Effortlessly smooth gameplay with AMD FreeSync™ technology

      Effortlessly smooth gameplay with AMD FreeSync™ technology

      Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. With the new Philips monitor it doesn't have to be. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with AMD FreeSync™ technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.

      SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

      SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

      The new Philips gaming display has quick access OSD fine tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts display with fastest response time, high color, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode which enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customized settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

      Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

      LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

      LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

      Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

      Cable management reduces cable clutter for neat workspace

      Cable management reduces cable clutter for neat workspace

      Cable management is an intimate design that maintains tidy workspace by organizing cables and wires required for the operation of a display device.

      EasySelect menu toggle key for quick on-screen menu access

      EasySelect menu toggle key for quick on-screen menu access

      The discreetly placed EasySelect Menu Toggle Key allows you to make quick and easy adjustments to monitor settings in the On-Screen Display menu.

      Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

      Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

      A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

      IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

      IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

      IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

      1.07 billion colors for stunning color and finest gradations

      This display delivers outstanding color depth with 1.07 billion colors, and the finest gradation, for re-creating smooth, precise, and vivid image. Enjoy accurate and true-to-life visuals whether gaming, watching videos, or working on color critical work with graphics applications.

      MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view

      With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multi-tasking.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        IPS technology
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        28 inch / 71.1 cm
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
        Effective viewing area
        620.93 (H) x 341.28 (V)
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Maximum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
        Pixel Density
        157 PPI
        Response time (typical)
        4 ms (Grey to Grey)*
        Brightness
        300  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1000:1
        SmartContrast
        Mega Infinity DCR
        Pixel pitch
        0.16 x 0.16 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage game
        Color gamut (typical)
        NTSC 106.9%*, sRGB 119.7%*
        Display colors
        Color support 1.07 billion colors
        Scanning Frequency
        30 - 140 kHz (H) / 40 - 60 Hz (V)
        SmartUniformity
        93 ~ 105%
        Delta E
        < 2 (sRGB)
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes
        EasyRead
        Yes
        sRGB
        Yes
        AMD FreeSync™ technology
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • DisplayPort x 1
        • HDMI (digital, HDCP)
        USB:
        USB 3.2 x 1 (upstream), USB 3.2 x 4 (downstream with 1 fast charge B.C 1.2)
        Sync Input
        Separate Sync
        Audio (In/Out)
        Audio out

      • Convenience

        Built-in Speakers
        3 W x 2
        MultiView
        • PIP/PBP mode
        • 2x devices
        User convenience
        • Power On/Off
        • Menu
        • Volume
        • Input
        • SmartImage Game
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)
        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Stand

        Height adjustment
        100  mm
        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        27.6 W (typ.) (EnergyStar test method)
        Standby mode
        0.5 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        0.3 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)
        Power supply
        • External
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand(max height)
        637 x 494 x 224  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        637 x 367 x 41  mm
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        730 x 522 x 159  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        6.09  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        4.27  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        7.85  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 to 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 to 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        MTBF
        50,000 hrs (excluding backlight)  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • EnergyStar 8.0
        • TCO Certified
        • RoHS
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %
        Specific Substances
        • Mercury free
        • PVC / BFR free housing

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • UKRAINIAN
        • cETLus
        • CB
        • TUV/GS
        • TUV Ergo
        • SEMKO
        • CU-EAC
        • EAEU RoHS
        • CE Mark

      • Cabinet

        Color
        Black
        Finish
        Textured

          • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
          • The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
          • NTSC Area based on CIE1976
          • sRGB Area based on CIE1931
          • 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
          • The monitor may look different from feature images.

