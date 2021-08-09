Optimized performance for next-gen console gaming
For true console gaming enthusiasts, the Designed for Xbox display delivers a new era of gaming. Enjoy visual awesomeness and precise color accuracy with UltraClear 4K Nano IPS Display. DisplayHDR 600 gives vibrant image quality. See all benefits
Unleash your console gaming. We partnered with the Xbox team to develop this Designed for Xbox display that is validated to deliver the optimal Xbox Series X visual performance the moment you plug it in.
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. This display is certified with AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, which provides a variable refresh rate (VRR) and the true HDR gaming experience. This provides a combination of smooth gaming at peak performance, and exceptional high dynamic range visuals while still maintaining low latency.
You play intense, competitive gaming. You demand display with lag free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 120 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 120Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which shows enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner.
You play intense, competitive gaming. You demand display with lag free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 144 times per second, effectively 2.4x faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 144Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which shows enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner
DTS Sound is an audio processing solution designed to optimize the playback of music, movies, streaming and games on the PC regardless of form factors. DTS Sound enables an immersive virtual surround sound experience, complete with rich bass and dialog enhancement and maximized volume levels free of any clipping or distortion.
When playing intense games with high refresh rates, screen tearing may appear without optimal graphics synchronization. Certified as NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible, variable refresh rate (VRR) reducing screen tearing and syncing your monitor's refresh rate with your graphic card's output for a smoother gaming experience. Scenes appear instantly, objects look sharper, and gameplay is smooth, giving you a stunning visual experience and a serious competitive edge.
For critical imaging, gaming and productivity needs, Nano IPS display provides precise color accuracy across a wide viewing angle without color shift. Richer reds, lusher greens, and deeper blues. Ultra Wide-Color with IPS Nano Color technology uses KSF enhanced phosphor nanoparticles to absorb excess light created by the screen to produce amazing color. True-to-life color. Our display panels achieve up to 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut standard for color purity as defined by The Society of Motion Pictures and Television Engineers for cinematic picture quality.
The innovative Ambiglow technology enhances the content on the screen by creating a halo of light from the monitor. Its fast processor analyses the incoming image content, continuously adapts the color and brightness of the emitted light to match the image. Especially suited for watching movies, sports or playing games, Philips Ambiglow offers you a unique and immersive viewing experience.
Select one of SmartImage HDR modes to best suit your needs. HDR Game: Optimize for playing video games. With brighter white and darker black, the gaming scene is vivid and revealing more details, easily spot enemies hiding in the dark corner and shadows. HDR Movie: Ideal for watching HDR movie. Deliver better contrast and brightness for more realistic and immerse viewing experience. HDR Photo: Enhance red, green, and blue for lively visuals. DisplayHDR: VESA DisplayHDR certified*. Personal: Customize settings in picture menu. *Please refer to specification for HDR grade.
Our LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology have been developed to reduce eye strain and fatigue often caused by long hours in front of a monitor.
Control and switch between two devices through a single keyboard and mouse with the built-in KVM. MultiView lets you survey both sources simultaneously on one screen. With these features, you can reduce cable clutter and save valuable time. Perfect for streamers with two PCs, content creators or when prepping devices for a LAN event.
Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the time delay between entering a command from your devices to monitor, greatly improve on playing twitch-sensitive video games, particularly important to whom plays fast-paced, competitive games.
