Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

  Stunning color, ultimate immersion
    Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

    Stunning color, ultimate immersion

    Experience real immersion with Philips Curved monitors. The 27" curved E line monitor offers a truly immersive experience with stunning Full HD image quality. Ultra wide-color tech gives color quality that brings your images alive! See all benefits

      Stunning color, ultimate immersion

      • E Line
      • 27" (68.6 cm)
      • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
      Curved display design for more immersive experience

      Curved display design for more immersive experience

      Desktop monitors offer a personal user experience, which suits a curve design very well. The curved screen provides a pleasant yet subtle immersion effect, which focuses on you at the center of your desk.

      Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colors for a vivid picture

      Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colors for a vivid picture

      Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colors for a more brilliant picture. Ultra Wide-Color wider "color gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring, media entertainment, images, and even productivity more alive and vivid colors from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.

      VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

      VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

      Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

      16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

      16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

      Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

      Narrow border display for a seamless appearance

      Narrow border display for a seamless appearance

      The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setup like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

      Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

      LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

      LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

      Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

      EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

      EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

      Eco-friendly materials meet major international standards

      "Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models we utilize upto 65% post consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensure substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with CCFL backlight has been reduced significantly, while eliminated in monitors with LED backlight completely.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        VA LCD
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        27 inch / 68.6 cm
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
        Effective viewing area
        597.9 (H) x 336.3 (V) - at a 1800R curvature*
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Pixel Density
        82 PPI
        Response time (typical)
        4 ms (Gray to Gray)*
        Brightness
        250  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        3000:1
        SmartContrast
        20,000,000:1
        Pixel pitch
        0.311 x 0.311 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage Lite
        Color gamut (typical)
        NTSC 102%*, sRGB 128%*
        Display colors
        16.7 M
        Scanning Frequency
        30 - 83 kHz (H) / 50 -76 Hz (V)
        sRGB
        Yes
        EasyRead
        Yes
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • VGA (Analog )
        • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green

      • Convenience

        User convenience
        • Power On/Off
        • Menu
        • Brightness
        • Input
        • SmartImage lite
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)
        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        35.11 W (typ.)
        Standby mode
        < 0.5 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        < 0.3 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)
        Power supply
        • External
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (mm)
        612 x 457 x189  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        612 x 368 x 58  mm
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        730 x 525 x 196  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        4.89  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        4.19  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        7.48  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 to 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 to 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        MTBF
        50,000 hrs (excluding backlight)  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • RoHS
        • Mercury Free
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CCC
        • CECP
        • CEL
        • CE Mark
        • TUV/ISO9241-307

      • Cabinet

        Color
        Black / Silver
        Finish
        Glossy

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
          • NTSC Area based on CIE1976
          • sRGB Area based on CIE1931
          • The monitor may look different from feature images.

