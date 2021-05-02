Search terms

LCD monitor with Windows Hello Webcam

275B1H/89
  Crystal-clear vision to get more done
    Monitor LCD monitor with Windows Hello Webcam

    275B1H/89
    Crystal-clear vision to get more done

    This Philips monitor with a secure pop-up webcam with Windows Hello offers a personalized, greater security. Loaded with features to improve productivity and sustainability. Eye comfort features with TUV certified to reduce eye fatigue. See all benefits

      • B Line
      • 27" (68.6 cm)
      • 2560 x 1440 (QHD)
      PowerSensor saves up to 70% energy costs

      PowerSensor saves up to 70% energy costs

      PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 70 percent and prolonging monitor life.

      LightSensor for the perfect brightness with minimal power

      LightSensor for the perfect brightness with minimal power

      LightSensor uses a smart sensor to adjust the picture brightness depending on the room light conditions for the perfect picture with minimal power usage.

      Crystalclear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

      Crystalclear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

      These Philips screens deliver Crystalclear, Quad HD 2560x1440 or 2560x1080 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high density pixel count, enabled by high bandwidth sources like Displayport, HDMI, Dual link DVI, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, using 3D graphic applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you Crystalclear images.

      IPS technology for full colors and wide viewing angles

      IPS technology for full colors and wide viewing angles

      IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in 90 degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

      Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

      Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

      Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with Adaptive-Sync technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.

      Securely sign in with pop-up webcam with Windows Hello™

      Securely sign in with pop-up webcam with Windows Hello™

      Philips' innovative and secure webcam pops up when you need it and securely tucks back into the monitor when you are not using it. The webcam is also equipped with advanced sensors for Windows Hello™ facial recognition, which conveniently logs you into your Windows devices in less than 2 seconds, 3 times faster than a password.

      TUV Eye Comfort certified to reduce eye fatigue

      TUV Eye Comfort certified to reduce eye fatigue

      Philips display meet TUV Rheinland Eye Comfort standard to prevent eye strain caused by prolonged computer use. With TUV Eye Comfort certification, Philips displays ensure flicker-free, low blue mode, no disturbing reflections, wide viewing angle and less reduction of image quality from different angles and ergonomic stand designs for ideal viewing experience. Keep your eyes healthy and boost work productivity.

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

      Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

      LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

      LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

      Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

      SmartErgoBase enables people-friendly ergonomic adjustments

      SmartErgoBase enables people-friendly ergonomic adjustments

      The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The base can swivel, tilt and rotate to various angles to ensure maximum comfort. The height adjustable stand guarantees the optimal viewing level, reducing the physical strains of a long workday, while cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.

      Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

      Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

      A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

      EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

      EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

      Designed to meet environmental standards

      Designed for sustainability, and reduced operating costs, this monitor meets environmental standards. Such as: ENERGY STAR, EPEAT, TCO Certified. For more information on certification, please visit: ENERGY STAR: https://www.energystar.gov/ EPEAT: https://www.epeat.net/ TCO Certified: https://tcocertified.com/

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        IPS technology
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        27 inch / 68.6 cm
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
        Effective viewing area
        596.736 (H) x 335.664 (V)
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Maximum resolution
        2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz*
        Pixel Density
        109 PPI
        Response time (typical)
        4 ms (Gray to Gray)*
        Brightness
        350  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1000:1
        SmartContrast
        50,000,000:1
        Pixel pitch
        0.2331 x 0.2331 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage
        Display colors
        16.7M
        Color gamut (typical)
        NTSC 104%*, sRGB 107%*
        Scanning Frequency
        30 - 114 kHz (H) / 48 - 75 Hz (V)
        sRGB
        Yes
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes
        EasyRead
        Yes
        Adaptive sync
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
        • DisplayPort 1.2
        • HDMI 1.4 x 1
        HDCP
        HDCP 1.4 (DVI/DP/HDMI)
        USB:
        USB-B x 1 (upstream), USB 3.2 x 3 (downstream with 1 fast charge B.C 1.2)
        Audio (In/Out)
        Audio out
        Sync Input
        Separate Sync

      • Convenience

        Built-in Speakers
        3 W x 2
        Built-in webcam
        2.0 megapixel FHD camera with microphone and LED indictor (for Windows 10 Hello)
        User convenience
        • SmartImage
        • Input
        • PowerSensor
        • Menu
        • Power On/Off
        Control software
        SmartControl
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • French
        • Finnish
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Portuguese
        • Polish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)
        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Stand

        Height adjustment
        150  mm
        Pivot
        -/+ 90 degree
        Swivel
        -/+ 180  degree
        Tilt
        -5 ~ 30  degree

      • Power

        ECO mode
        17.5 W (typ.)
        On mode
        18 W (typ.) (EnergyStar test method)
        Standby mode
        < 0.4 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        Zero watts with Zero switch
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)
        Power supply
        • Built-in
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand(max height)
        613 x 537 x 205  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        613 x 366 x 51  mm
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        700 x 456 x 215  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        6.42  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        4.77  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        9.70  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        MTBF (demonstrated)
        70,000 hrs (excluded backlight)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • PowerSensor
        • LightSensor
        • EnergyStar 8.0
        • EPEAT*
        • TCO Certified Edge
        • RoHS
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %
        Post consumer recycled plastic
        85%
        Specific Substances
        • Mercury free
        • PVC / BFR free housing

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CB
        • TUV/GS
        • TUV Ergo
        • SEMKO
        • CU-EAC
        • CE Mark
        • FCC Class B
        • ICES-003
        • UKRAINIAN
        • TUV Eye Comfort certified

      • Cabinet

        Front bezel
        Black
        Rear cover
        Black
        Foot
        Black
        Finish
        Texture

          • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
          • The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
          • NTSC Area based on CIE1976
          • sRGB Area based on CIE1931
          • Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
          • EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
          • The monitor may look different from feature images.

