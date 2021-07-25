Vivid and crisp details, design beyond boundaries
The stylish E line monitor delivers a viewing experience beyond boundaries. A wide-view monitor allows you to enjoy the same crisp and vivid picture quality from any front angle view. Flicker-free and LowBlue Mode promote eye well-being. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Vivid and crisp details, design beyond boundaries
The stylish E line monitor delivers a viewing experience beyond boundaries. A wide-view monitor allows you to enjoy the same crisp and vivid picture quality from any front angle view. Flicker-free and LowBlue Mode promote eye well-being. See all benefits
Vivid and crisp details, design beyond boundaries
The stylish E line monitor delivers a viewing experience beyond boundaries. A wide-view monitor allows you to enjoy the same crisp and vivid picture quality from any front angle view. Flicker-free and LowBlue Mode promote eye well-being. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Vivid and crisp details, design beyond boundaries
The stylish E line monitor delivers a viewing experience beyond boundaries. A wide-view monitor allows you to enjoy the same crisp and vivid picture quality from any front angle view. Flicker-free and LowBlue Mode promote eye well-being. See all benefits
IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. With the new Philips monitor it doesn't have to be. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with AMD FreeSync™ technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.
The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setup like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.
Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.
Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
"Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models we utilize upto 65% post consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensure substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with CCFL backlight has been reduced significantly, while eliminated in monitors with LED backlight completely.
Picture/Display
Connectivity
Convenience
Stand
Power
Dimensions
Weight
Operating conditions
Sustainability
Compliance and standards
Cabinet
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.