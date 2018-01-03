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Discontinued

LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

246E7QDSW/89

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Vivid, true-to-life colors

This brilliant wide view display with Ultra Wide-Color offers true-to-life colors wrapped in an elegance-inspired design for a light and fresh face in any home or office.

See all benefits

in an elegant design

Vivid, true-to-life colors

  • E Line

  • 24 (Viewable 23.6" / 59.9 cm)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colors for a vivid picture

Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colors for a vivid picture

Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colors for a more brilliant picture. Ultra Wide-Color wider "color gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring, media entertainment, images, and even productivity more alive and vivid colors from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.

PLS LED wide-view technology for image and color accuracy

PLS LED wide-view technology for image and color accuracy

PLS displays uses an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in 90 degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, PLS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

03/01/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent picture quality, great response times

I purchased this monitor to replace a damaged monitor - roughly the same size - HOWEVER, the excellent colour reproduction makes it an ideal monitor to view and edit semi-pro photos such as those taken on the leading digital SLR cameras. The toggle at the rear of the screen is easy to master and the 3rd party software that the monitor ships with, when updated via the internet. provides for a lot of additional benefits. All in All I find this monitor the best I've ever had and competitively priced. Philips provide a wealth of information on their site which helps the user experience.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 246E7QDSW LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 246E7QDSW LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

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Disclaimers

  1. This Philips display is MHL certified. However, in case your MHL device does not connect or work correctly, check with your MHL device FAQ or vendor directly for direction. The policy of your device manufacturer may require you to purchase their brand specific MHL cable or adapter in order to work

  2. Requires optional MHL certified mobile device and MHL cable. (not included) Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.

  3. Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality

  4. For complete list of MHL-enabled products refer to www.mhlconsortiun.org

  5. HDMI cables vary depending on region and models.

  6. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  7. NTSC 85% (CIE1931), sRGB: 122.7%