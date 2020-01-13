Search terms

    This Momentum monitor gets you in the moment. AMD FreeSync™ technology and 144Hz fast refresh rate give flawlessly smooth entertainment experience for playing games and watching movies. Scenes look more real with Ultra Wide-Color. See all benefits

      AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

      AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

      Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency.

      144Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

      144Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

      You play intense, competitive gaming. You demand display with lag free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 144 times per second, effectively 2.4x faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 144Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which shows enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner

      SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

      SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

      The new Philips gaming display has quick access OSD fine tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts display with fastest response time, high color, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode which enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customized settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.

      1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay

      1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay

      MPRT (motion picture response time) is more intuitive way to describe the response time, which directly refers the duration from seeing blurry noise to clean and crisp images. Philips gaming monitor with 1 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.

      IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

      IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

      IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

      Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colors for a vivid picture

      Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colors for a vivid picture

      Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colors for a more brilliant picture. Ultra Wide-Color wider "color gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring, media entertainment, images, and even productivity more alive and vivid colors from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.

      HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

      HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

      An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

      LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

      LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

      Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

      Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

      DisplayPort connection for maximum visuals

      DisplayPort connection for maximum visuals

      DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to Monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15meter cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates - making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the demanding gaming and movies, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via use of various adapters.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        AMD FreeSync™ technology
        Premium
        LCD panel type
        IPS technology
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        23.8 inch / 60.5 cm
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
        Effective viewing area
        529.04 (H) x 296.46 (V)
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 144 Hz
        Pixel Density
        93 PPI
        Response time (typical)
        1 ms (MPRT)
        Brightness
        250  cd/m²
        SmartContrast
        Mega Infinity DCR
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1000:1
        Pixel pitch
        0.2745 x 0.2745 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Color gamut (typical)
        NTSC 111%*, sRGB 127%*
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage game
        Display colors
        16.7 M
        Scanning Frequency
        30 - 160 kHz (H) / 48 - 144 Hz (V)
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes
        sRGB
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • VGA (Analog )
        • HDMI (digital, HDCP)
        • DisplayPort x 1
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green
        Audio (In/Out)
        Audio out

      • Convenience

        User convenience
        • Power On/Off
        • Menu/OK
        • Brightness/UP
        • Input/Down
        • SmartImage game/Back
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Swedish
        • Turkish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)
        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        16.7 W (typ.)
        Standby mode
        < 0.5 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        < 0.3 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)
        Power supply
        • External
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand(max height)
        540 x 416 x 185  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        540 x 325 x 43  mm
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        600 x 479 x 224  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        2.97  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        2.49  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        5.04  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        MTBF
        50,000 (Excluded backlight)  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        RoHS
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %
        Specific Substances
        • Mercury free
        • PVC / BFR free housing

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CB
        • FCC Class B
        • ICES-003
        • CE Mark
        • CCC
        • CECP
        • CEL

      • Cabinet

        Color
        Black
        Finish
        Textured

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • For any questions related to 144Hz performance please refer to your card vendor directly.
          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
          • NTSC Area based on CIE1976
          • sRGB Area based on CIE1931
          • 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
          • The monitor may look different from feature images.

