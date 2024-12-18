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2 year warranty

All series

Monitor LCD monitor with SmoothTouch

Discontinued

Support

MonitorLCD monitor with SmoothTouch

242B9T/89

Monitor LCD monitor with SmoothTouch

Discontinued

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Software & drivers

Manual Instructions

  • PDF file, 1.2 MB
  • 18 December 2024

SmartControl Software for Windows

  • version: V7.0.0
  • ZIP file, 136.6 MB
  • 5 February 2026

Manuals & Documentation

TCO Certified Notice

  • PDF file, 101.2 kB
  • 13 June 2023

Quick Start Guide

  • PDF file, 4.9 MB
  • 27 December 2024

Warranty and service

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Warranty

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