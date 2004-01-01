Search terms

Professional TV

22AV2204A/00
    -{discount-value}

    Professional TV

    22AV2204A/00

    Professional TV

    Hygienic Remote Control

    Hygienic remote control with anti-microbial material. A cavity-free surface makes it easy to clean.

    Professional TV

      Hygienic Remote Control

      Effortless functionality.

      • Remote Control

      Hygienic, anti-microbial and cavity-free

      The choice of anti-microbial material combined with a cavity-free design, makes this hygienic remote control easy cleanable and free from germs.

      Super long battery life

      Free your staff from additional workload doing in-room interventions to change batteries. 2 AA alkaline batteries ensure very long battery life, up to 5 years.

      Clear layout for effortless operation

      Take control with effortless operation at your fingertips. A natural layout gives this remote control an intuitive feel with access to all the TV's features set neatly in place.

      Multi-RC settings memory

      Keep your settings exactly the same between battery changes. Multi-RC saves your configuration in a permanent storage for effortless maintenance.

      Lockable battery compartment

      The lockable battery compartment is secured with a screw, ensuring batteries can only be removed or changed by staff.

      Low-battery detection

      When the battery in your Philips Professional Remote Control runs low, a notification appears on the TV screen. Allowing you to change the batteries before service is affected.

      Technical Specifications

      • Battery

        Type
        2xAA (Not Included)

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        215 x 46 x 23 mm
        Product dimension (WxDxH) inch
        8.46 x 1.81 x 0.91  inch

