    Professional TV

22AV1904A/12

PrimeSuite remote control

From guests to customers, give them access to everything your Philips Professional TV has to offer with this easy-to-use remote control featuring a dedicated YouTube button.

      Clear layout for effortless operation

      Take control with effortless operation at your fingertips. A natural layout gives this remote control an intuitive feel with access to all the TV's features set neatly in place.

      YouTube button for quick access

      A dedicated YouTube button brings a world of entertainment to the big screen in a single push.

      Lockable battery compartment

      The lockable battery compartment is secured with a screw, ensuring batteries can only be removed or changed by staff.

      Low-battery detection

      When the battery in your Philips Professional Remote Control runs low, a notification appears on the TV screen. Allowing you to change the batteries before service is affected.

      Technical Specifications

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        184x48x20 mm

      • Battery

        Type
        2xAAA (Not Included)

      • Hospitality Features

        Remote Control
        • Cable Strap Ready
        • Low Battery Detection
        • RC Battery Door Lock
        • Multi-RC Compatible

