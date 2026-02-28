2 year warranty
Discontinued
216V6LHSB2/89
Great LED images in vivid colors
Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI, it’s a great choice!
V Line
21 (Viewable 20.7" / 52.6 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
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