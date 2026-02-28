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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

LCD monitor

216V6LHSB2/89

Great LED images in vivid colors

Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI, it’s a great choice!

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Great LED images in vivid colors

  • V Line

  • 21 (Viewable 20.7" / 52.6 cm)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

Compact design saves space

VESA mount allows for flexibility

HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

Technical Specifications

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