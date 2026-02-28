2 year warranty
Discontinued
150S8FB/00
Performance and convenience maximize your budget
The monitor that gets the job done - at the right price: The slim, compact Vista-empowered 150S8 delivers robust performance and great convenience features along with low power consumption.
38 cm (15")
XGA
For graphics monitors, the screen resolution signifies the number of dots (pixels) on the entire screen. For example, a 1024-by-768 pixel screen is capable of displaying 1024 distinct dots on each of 768 lines, or about 786 thousand pixels. XGA provides resolutions of 640 by 480 or 1024 by 768 pixels.
A manufacturer in compliance with power conservation requirements set forth by the Environmental Protection Agency of the U.S. government.
FlexiHolder is a slim groove on the top of monitor that neatly and conveniently stores favorite photos, reminders, to-do lists or phone numbers in your line of sight.
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